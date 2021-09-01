Fortnite Week 13 challenges: Where to talk to Joey, Sunny & Dreamflower (NPC locations)

With the resistance in Fortnite building up and Dr. Slone's plans in action, it's only a matter of time before the end of season event begins. However, before that can happen, a few more preparations have to be taken care of.

While placing jammers and leaking secret documents for the IO mole to find will be an assured way to bait the Mothership, Marigold wants to take no chances when it comes to eliminating the aliens once and for all.

Given that the IO is aware that Joey, Sunny and Dreamflower are associated with the aliens, Marigold feels that providing them with the location of the IO's headquarters on the island will further foolproof the abduction plan.

Since these NPCs don't attack loopers on sight unless provoked, Marigold has hatched a plan. Any looper who manages to converse with one of these NPCs and bait them with information will receive a substantial reward of 30,000 experience points.

Note: The Fortnite week 13 Legendary challenges will go live on September 1, at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Talk with Joey, Sunny, or Dreamflower" Fortnite week 13 Legendary challenge

In order to complete this challenge, players need to find and locate Joey, Sunny or Dreamflower, and talk to them. Completing this task should be a breeze, as zero combat is involved.

Two out of three of these NPCs can be found at proper named locations, while one can be found at a small POI. Keep in mind that they can turn hostile if the wrong dialog option is used. With that said, here are their locations:

Joey - Dirty Docks

Sunny - Believer Beach

Dreamflower - Flopper Pond

Now, while loopers can indeed pick any of these three NPCs to talk to, Dreamflower, located at Flopper Pond, northeast of Holly Hatchery, should be easiest to get to.

The area is safe as loopers rarely visit this POI, and with open space and terrain to move out, rotating out of danger is easy. Players can simply flee into Weeping Woods in order to lose opponents.

On the other hand, if loopers want to enjoy a challenge, they should land at Believer Beach. The location has been a hotspot ever since Fortnite Season 7 began.

