Fortnite Week 3 Challenges (Chapter 2, Season 7): Full list of Epic and Legendary challenges

Fortnite Week 3 Challenges are available in Chapter 2 Season 7 for players to complete. As always, these new challenges and quests within Fortnite allow players to grind for XP and Battle Stars to unlock items in this Season's Battle Pass. It is filled with plenty of fun cosmetics once again.
There are a handful of Fortnite Week 3 Challenges to complete this time around. Players are given multiple Epic quests and then a single Legendary quest with multiple tiers.
Full list of Epic and Legendary Fortnite Week 3 Challenges
Epic Quests
- Dance near a lit campfire (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Catch fish at fishing spots (0/5) – 30,000 XP
- Destroy Boats (0/3) – 30,000 XP
- Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken (0/20) – 30,000 XP
- Finish in the top 10 (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Travel between Porta-Potties (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Use nuts and bolts (0/3) – 30,000 XP
Legendary Quests
- Get Sloane’s orders from a Pyaphone (0/1) – 15,000 XP
- Converse with Sunny, Joey, or Beach Brutus (0/1) – 15,000 XP
- Place signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake (0/4) – 30,000 XP
- Place Boomboxes in Believer Beach (0/2) – 30,000 XP
- Place alien light communication device on mountain tops (0/2) – 30,000 XP
- Collect cat food (0/2) – 30,000 XP
It looks like the Legendary Fortnite Week 3 Challenges are having the player prepare for the Cosmic Summer Celebration. It is clear that the party is being set up with these quests.
Some of the quests require more than one instance of the objective to be completed. Be sure to drop into the island and finish them all up to gain that precious XP.
360,000 XP is available for players who complete the Fortnite Week 3 Challenges. That is a lot that can be gathered in one session of Fortnite. Plus, it allows players to experience some of the lore coming from Chapter 2 Season 7.
Also Read: Everything new in Fortnite 17.10 update for Season 7: 50 v 50 LTM, new weapons, Lucky Landing, Foundation skin, and more