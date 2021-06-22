Fortnite Week 3 Challenges (Chapter 2, Season 7): Full list of Epic and Legendary challenges

Fortnite Week 3 Challenges are available in Chapter 2 Season 7 for players to complete. As always, these new challenges and quests within Fortnite allow players to grind for XP and Battle Stars to unlock items in this Season's Battle Pass. It is filled with plenty of fun cosmetics once again.

There are a handful of Fortnite Week 3 Challenges to complete this time around. Players are given multiple Epic quests and then a single Legendary quest with multiple tiers.

Full list of Epic and Legendary Fortnite Week 3 Challenges

All Week 3, 4, 5 and 6 Epic Challenges! 💜#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/KpFG2fDFYH — 𝙏𝙋𝘼 | 𝙁𝙉 𝙉𝙚𝙬𝙨 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙧 (@ThePlatiumAgent) June 22, 2021

Epic Quests

Dance near a lit campfire (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Catch fish at fishing spots (0/5) – 30,000 XP

Destroy Boats (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken (0/20) – 30,000 XP

Finish in the top 10 (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Travel between Porta-Potties (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Use nuts and bolts (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests

Get Sloane’s orders from a Pyaphone (0/1) – 15,000 XP

Converse with Sunny, Joey, or Beach Brutus (0/1) – 15,000 XP

Place signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake (0/4) – 30,000 XP

Place Boomboxes in Believer Beach (0/2) – 30,000 XP

Place alien light communication device on mountain tops (0/2) – 30,000 XP

Collect cat food (0/2) – 30,000 XP

It looks like the Legendary Fortnite Week 3 Challenges are having the player prepare for the Cosmic Summer Celebration. It is clear that the party is being set up with these quests.

🎉 YOU'RE INVITED 🎉



Save the Date!



Event: Cosmic Summer Celebration

When: June 22 at 9AM ET

Where: Believer Beach



Please reply YES or NO to this invitation.

👽🛸🥳 pic.twitter.com/DQLDMFDMtf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 19, 2021

Some of the quests require more than one instance of the objective to be completed. Be sure to drop into the island and finish them all up to gain that precious XP.

360,000 XP is available for players who complete the Fortnite Week 3 Challenges. That is a lot that can be gathered in one session of Fortnite. Plus, it allows players to experience some of the lore coming from Chapter 2 Season 7.

