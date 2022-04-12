Fortnite Week 3 challenges: Full list of challenges & how to complete them

Before Week 4 begins, players may want to tackle all of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 3 challenges.

These challenges can be completed throughout the season, but some like to do them before next week's challenges go live in Battle Royale.

Seven challenges/quests await players in Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 3. From dealing damage with a revolver to modding a vehicle with a Cow Catcher, they can all be done relatively quickly.

How to complete each Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 3 challenge

Like every other week, players are tasked with completing challenges to earn experience towards their level in the Battle Pass. Their descriptions are explained in-game, but here is each one:

Damage opponents from 30 or more meters with the Revolver (100) Deal damage to opponents at Synapse Station or The Daily Bugle (75) Emote within 10 meters of a character (1) Gain shields by consuming foragables (50) Mod a vehicle with a Cow Catcher (1) Search chests and ammo boxes at IO Outposts (3) Use an Ascender at Chonker's Speedway and Command Cavern (2)

The numbers at the end of each Fortnite challenge indicate how many of each objective needs to be done. In order of 1-7, here is the easiest way to get them done:

This one is a bit about luck. Players need to drop in, find a Revolver and get far enough away. Shooting a player from over 30 meters and doing a minimum of 100 damage will do the trick. The challenge can be done on an NPC. The second challenge also requires some luck. Players need to land at Synapse Station or The Daily Bugle and hope an opponent landed there. Deal 75 damage to enemies in either of these locations. Knowledge of the game's NPC locations will help here. Just land next to any NPC and do an emote to finish this Fortnite quest. Foragables are food items, such as fruits and vegetables found on the island. The best option is to land just to the northeast of Greasy Grove, pick up 10 Mushrooms, and consume them to gain 50 total shield. While it may seem straightforward, finding a red toolbox containing a Cow Catcher can be complicated. Look for one, find the Cow Catcher, and set it on a vehicle. There are plenty of IO Outposts in Fortnite. Land at one of them and open three chests or ammo boxes. Lastly, players need to land at Chonker's Speedway. Ascenders are verticle ziplines that players can, so use one of them found at the Speedway. Then do the same at Command Cavern.

These are some of the simplest Fortnite weekly challenges seen in Chapter 3. It shouldn't take players too long to complete all of them, with the toughest ones being those that require specific items to be found.

