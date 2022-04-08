Fortnite Week 3 Omni Chip locations: All 9 chips and where to find them

Fortnite players can collect Omni Chips to customize their Tsuki 2.0 skin and the Omni Sword. New chips are added to the map every week, and collecting every available chip will allow players to unlock countless combinations for their Battle Pass cosmetics.

Customizable outfits have always been popular in Fortnite for different reasons. The superhero skins are called pay-to-win to this date, but the customizable skins released thereafter have been balanced and their features are purely cosmetic.

With that in mind, here are the locations of all the Omni Chips that loopers can find during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 3.

Locations of 9 Omni Chips in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 3

The 9 chips are distributed in three major POIs: Camp Cuddle, Sanctuary, and Synapse Station.

Camp Cuddle

The first chip is located underneath the pink ramp in Camp Cuddle. The second Omni Chip is right beside the lake. For the third chip, players will have to reach the top of the southern hill. It is located on the ground floor of the wooden house at the top.

All three Omni Chips have been marked in the image below:

Three Omni Chips at Camp Cuddle (Image via Epic Games)

Sanctuary

The first Omni Chip in Sanctuary is near the southern facility. Thereafter, loopers can move towards the center and find the second Omni Chip in the gallery of the central facility.

The final chip is located at the northern end of the POI near the entrance of the facility.

Players can use this image for reference:

All three Omni Chips in Sanctuary POI (Image via Epic Games)

Synapse Station

The laboratory located amidst the small lake in Synapse Station has the first Omni Chip. To be precise, it is placed over the pipes.

The second chip is in the gallery of the building near the lake. Finally, players can move towards the central facility in Synapse Station and they'll find the third Omni Chip on the entrance itself.

The locations of the aforementioned Omni Chips have been marked in this image:

Omni Chips in Synapse Station POI (Image via Fortnite)

Battle Pass owners who are willing to make the most out of the Tsuki 2.0 skin and the Omni Sword should definitely collect all the Omni Chips available in Chapter 3 Season 2. More chips will be added to the map next week, and a Coachella collaboration is also imminent.

