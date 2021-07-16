Fortnite Week 6 Alien Artifacts: Every Artifact location this week and where to find them

Epic introduced Alien Artifacts to Fortnite a few weeks ago. Every week, these items spawn at different locations on the island, and gamers are required to collect them to customize the Kymera Ray gun.

Recently, Week 6 Alien Artifacts have gone live in the game. Players have the opportunity to claim five Alien Artifacts this week. However, getting hold of these in-game items can be tricky if their locations are unknown by players.

Here are the locations of the Week 6 Alien Artifacts in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Week 6 Alien Artifacts locations revealed

1) Lighthouse

The first Alien Artifact for Week 6 is located in the northern part of the map. They will require gamers to drop by the Lighthouse northwest of Pleasant Park.

The Lighthouse is located on top of a small cliff. Players will notice a small shed just below the cliff. Inside this small shed, they will be able to collect the Alien Artifact.

Spawn point of Week 6 Alien Artifact in Fortnite Season 7

2) Corny Complex

Corny Complex was the first POI to undergo several Alien activities before Season 7 dropped in June. Gamers anticipated that this location would be the epicenter for Alien activities.

The Corny Complex serves as one of the spawn locations for Alien Artifacts in Fortnite. On the western side of the POI, amidst the cultivation fields, there is a small barn-like structure. Inside the barn, players will be able to find the Week 6 Alien Artifact in Fortnite.

« Infliger des dégâts à des adversaires dans les fermes »



- Ferme de Rustaud

- Corny Complex#GuideDéfisOrlu#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/8vPFRaU0hO — 💥 ᏫᎡᏞᏌ 💥 (@Ereimulro) July 15, 2021

3) Purple forest

The third of the Alien Artifacts is located in an unnamed location in Fortnite Season 7. The spot is located between Steamy Stacks and the Dirty Docks. Gamers will come across this particular piece of land characterized by purple patches and purple trees. In between the purple trees, players will notice the Week 6 Alien Artifact that can be easily collected.

4) Retail Row

The fourth Alien Artifact is hidden just south of the Retail Row. Players will come across various mountains at this location.

On the first mountain peak, there is a small blue-colored shed, and inside of this shed spawns one of the Week 6 Alien Artifacts in Fortnite Season 7.

@FortniteStatus & @FortniteGame, the Deploy Alien Nanites challenge is broken. I deployed 3 last match near Retail Row that I got as loot from the Abductors, and didn’t get credit/XP for completing the challenge. Please fix, or auto complete. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/3igJU8vhpn — ᴸᴼᴺᴱ ᴾᴵᴺᴱ (@TheeLonePine) July 15, 2021

5) Island below Flush Factory

The small island below the Flush Factory is covered with ruins and vegetation. The island is just a distance away from the main island, and players can reach this location by swimming.

Spawn point for Week 6 Alien Artifact

This island is the final spawn point of the Fortnite Week 6 Alien Artifact. After collecting all the Week 6 Alien Artifacts, players will be able to customize the Kymera Ray Gun in Fortnite Season 7.

