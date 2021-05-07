Fortnite Week 8 Challenges: The easiest method to light structures on fire in Season 6

Fortnite has released its Challenges for Week 8 Season 6, with the Legendary Quest being all about the fire.

This Legendary Quest calls for players to set fire to structures. Usually this is an extremely easy task to complete in Fortnite and the Challenge seems easier than usual considering the new Wild Week “Fighting Fire with Fire” just started today.

Here is one of the easiest ways to complete this new Legendary Challenge.

Easy Fortnite Legendary Challenge Method

In order to complete this Fortnite Legendary Challenge players can visit a small landmark called Lake Canoe. Lake Canoe is between Retail Row and Dirty Docks. It consists of only a tiny island, a few fishing sheds, and one larger yellow building.

Once a player lands on the tiny island of Lake Canoe, they will instantly find a chest and several fireflies floating around. Players can find up to four chests and get several jars of fireflies. Once a player has collected as many jars as they want, they can head to the nearby yellow building to complete the Challenge.

Fireflies and Flame Bows will heat up the action with their greater availability, and the Flare Gun from Chapter 2 Season 3 has made a rekindled return! It’s never been easier to set enemy structures ablaze, which is fitting when you consider this week’s Legendary Quest. — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) May 6, 2021

At the yellow building, players can toss all or some of their jars of fireflies and set it on fire. This will complete the Legendary Challenge in a matter of seconds. Employing this method is easier compared to going around the entire island to loot sites in hopes of a Fire Bow, Flare Gun, Gas Tank, or any type of fire-based weapon.

It’s recommended to visit Lake Canoe to quickly complete the Challenge to gain XP faster. However, since Wild Week has officially started today, May 6th, it is going to be easier to complete this Challenge either way. Players can expect a lot more fire-based weapons as they loot the Fortnite island.