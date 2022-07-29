Fortnite Week 8 Quests (Season 3): Full list of all challenges and how to do them

It's challenge day in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, which means there are brand new opportunities to earn XP for the Battle Pass. Chapter 3 Season 3 is past the halfway mark, but there's still plenty of time to earn XP, level up, and collect Battle Pass rewards like Sabina or Darth Vader.

While the XP system is not as good as in previous seasons, which players have made abundantly clear, it is still the best way to level up, especially if it's supercharged. The 15K XP per challenge is lower than in previous seasons but is still worthwhile.

There are nine new challenges available this week, meaning a total of 135,000 seasonal XP is available for the taking.

Here's the full list of challenges for this week and how to complete each one.

Week 8 Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 challenges: A complete guide

On July 28, the challenges went live, and they are as follows:

Make opponents dance with Boogie Bombs (0/3)

Throw a Fish into water (0/1)

Destroy 5 structures with a single shot of the Ripsaw Launcher (0/1)

Damage an opponent with a weapon obtained from fishing (0/1)

Deal explosive damage while looking away (0/1)

Find the coolest player on the island (0/1)

Damage an opponent with a vehicle within 5 seconds of honking (0/1)

Gather Forageables (0/3)

Deal damage from 30+ meters with an Assault Rifle (0/100)

Some of these tasks are harder than others; here's how to complete them:

Make opponents dance with Boogie Bombs (0/3)

To make opponents dance three times, players will need to find three boogie bombs and throw them at enemies. These are in the main loot pool, so they can be collected from chests, floor loot, etc.

Throw a Fish into water (0/1)

Fish can be found by fishing in any body of water, but they can also come out of ice boxes, which can be found all across the map:

Ice machines are everywhere (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Once Fortnite gamers have a fish, aim it and click the fire button to throw it into the nearest body of water.

Destroy 5 structures with a single shot of the Ripsaw Launcher (0/1)

The Ripsaw Launcher has a guaranteed spawn at the Chop Shop to the north of Logjam Lotus. It can also be found in chests, from floor loot, as well as other regular loot spots.

Once gamers have it, they can build five walls behind each other and fire the launcher at max power to make it go through all five structures. This can also be done on existing structures.

Damage an opponent with a weapon obtained from fishing (0/1)

While players are fishing for fish, they may pull up a weapon. If so, keep it and damage someone with it to complete this challenge.

Deal explosive damage while looking away (0/1)

Explosive damage can be dealt with grenades. As soon as they are thrown, Fortnite players need to turn away. If the projectiles damage the opponent, the challenge will be completed.

Find the coolest player on the island (0/1)

To find the coolest Fortnite player on the island, players need to look in the mirror. These can be found in many different houses on the island.

In Week 8 Challenges there's a challenge that tells you to "Find the coolest player on the island" and to complete the challenge you have to look at any mirror on the map, then it displays ";-)" after you complete the challenge!

Damage an opponent with a vehicle within 5 seconds of honking (0/1)

When driving around, players need to get as close to an enemy as possible, so they can honk and then immediately hit them, dealing some damage and getting this challenge over with.

Gather Forageables (0/3)

Forageables include mushrooms, apples, bananas, coconuts, and more. Consume three of them.

Deal damage from 30+ meters with an Assault Rifle (0/100)

This challenge is self-explanatory. Fortnite players have to deal 100 damage to enemies from 30+ meters. That will probably happen without much effort.

