Fortnite Wildlands Survival Code: Island quest, map code and other details

Fortnite Wildlands Survival is one of many Island Games Quests that players can complete to level up their Battle Pass as Season 7 winds down.

The Fortnite Island Games Quests takes players out of the typical Battle Royale. It places them into a variety of fan-made Creative Mode islands to compete for some great rewards.

Fortnite Wildlands Survival is vastly different from the other Island Games Quests. Players are tasked with hunting, fishing, mining, and more to level up and finish the challenge.

Fortnite Wildlands Surivival Code

The Featured Island Rift in Fortnite Creative Mode. (Image via Epic Games)

You will need the Creative Mode island code to partake in the Fortnite Wildlands Survival quest. The code is 4005-3161-9097. Start a Creative server and locate the Featured Island Rift.

From there, press the button on screen for your system that says Set Island Code. Enter the code into the text box that appears and the rift will change to the Wildlands island.

Fortnite Wildlands Survival Challenges

A player hunting boar in Wildlands Survival. (Image via Epic Games)

There are three challenges for players to complete in the Fortnite Wildlands Survival Creative island. Those challenges and their rewards are as follows:

Hunt wildlife in Wildlands Survival (30): 30,000 XP

Seach containers, coolers, fridges, or tolls in Wildlands Survival (25): 30,000 XP

Catch Zero Point fish or Vendetta Floppers from fishing in Wildlands Survival (10): Starfish Banner Icon

Finding Boars near the southeast of the map will allow you to farm the hunting wildlife challenge. Containers, coolers and the like are easy to come by. Fishing in the various bodies of water is also an easy task to finish.

Fortnite Island Games Quest

The Fortnite Island Games rewards. (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite Island Quest is a way for players to experience some awesome Creative Mode islands, get some cool rewards, and gain enough XP to reach the end of the Battle Pass before Season 7 is over.

Its runs from September 1, 2021 through September 8, 2021. There are other Creative islands revealed so far aside from the Wildlands Survival:

Red vs. Blue Rumble

Prison Breakout

Finest's Realistic

Red vs. Blue Lava

Completing them all with give a ton of XP and cosmetic rewards, including the Qwerty Axe Harvesting Tool, On the Rise Emoticon, Wavebreaker Wrap, Beachball Banner Icon, and the Drooly Spray.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod