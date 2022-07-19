Fortnite will now let players delete skins from their lockers: The Archive feature, explained

The v21.30 update for Fortnite has gone live, adding a plethora of different elements to the game. This includes a new and important feature: The ability to archive cosmetics.

Players who have been around since Fortnite’s OG days will understandably have full lockers. There is no limit to how many cosmetics gamers can collect, so some players could easily have thousands of skins.

More often than not, lockers are filled with skins that players do not use. Most battle passes (especially recent ones) have a couple of good skins that players want, and the rest are in their locker just because they were unlocked in the process.

Thus, players would like to have lockers that only comprise of the skins they use. On that note, here is what players need to know about the brand new feature.

A complete guide to Fortnite's Archive feature

The Archive feature will allow players to remove skins without deleting them permanently. This way, the actual locker will be full of cosmetics gamers actually use. Thus, loopers will be able to find the relevant cosmetics without having to scroll through a plethora of random skins or an endless list of emoticons.

If players want to find the archived skins at a later date, they can filter the list after visiting the locker, the same way they filter for Marvel skins, Legendary skins, and more.

Players looking to archive their cosmetics can do so by following the steps below:

Visit the locker. Navigate to whatever item (skins, back blings, emotes, gliders, and more) needs to be archived. There will be an option in the bottom right the screen. Xbox users can toggle the Archive option by using the left analog stick. Holding the required button long enough will activate the selection screen. The option to select multiple items will also be present. Select all skins or cosmetics that need to be archived and press "Archive _ items." This will remove all the selected items from the main locker.

There are several uses for this feature. For starters, players can opt to use random skins in every match by using the random selection tool. With hundreds of extra skins, players could get stuck with a skin they did not want to wear. Now, they will be able to randomize their characters without the fear of wearing an undesired skin.

Second, due to an abundance of skins, players could have forgotten all their options. Having a small locker will help them manage and reuse the skins that they might have forgotten about.

Lastly, the option to archive skins will help Fortnite gamers get rid of their emoticons. Hardly anyone uses them, but everyone has hundreds.

This feature can be used in any section, so back blings, gliders, emotes, weapon wraps and more can all be archived to clean up their respective sections.

