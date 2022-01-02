Fortnite Winterfest 15th present confirmed, likely to be granted after January 6

Fortnite players will be happy to know that an additional free present will be rewarded in the Winterfest 2021 event.

The 15th present is on its way to Fortnite Winterfest. It is more than likely going to be given to players on or after January 6, 2022. Epic Games feel they need to apologize for the servers going down.

Famous Fortnite content creator Tabor Hill goes into detail about the situation in a video on his YouTube channel. He digs through the Winterfest screen and confirms that a 15th present is coming.

Fortnite will gift players a 15th Winterfest present

If you look at the Tabor Hill video, he shows the top corner of the Winterfest lodge screen notifying that there is an extra present available to open. The only problem is that there is no present to be found.

This is because Fortnite is saving the present for a special occasion. That special occasion happens to be making up for half a day that players couldn't load into the game.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Fortnite game servers are back online and the Winterfest continues! ❄️



We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we worked to resolve these issues and we’ll have more details next week on what we’re doing to help you make up for lost time. Fortnite game servers are back online and the Winterfest continues! ❄️We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we worked to resolve these issues and we’ll have more details next week on what we’re doing to help you make up for lost time. https://t.co/ruLmG4xHgk

The Fortnite Status Twitter account ensured they would take steps to compensate players' lost time. That could have meant anything then, but now all signs point to the Winterfest present.

That is because of a follow-up tweet made by the account regarding the extra present that players can't seem to find or open. The account acknowledges the extra gift and confirms it is something they are working on.

What will be given as the 15th Winterfest present is still a mystery and probably won't be revealed until someone opens it. Many hope it is a skin or a cosmetic of sorts.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Already opened all your presents but still see one extra present left to open? Sit tight, we're working on that. 🎁 Already opened all your presents but still see one extra present left to open? Sit tight, we're working on that. 🎁

With so many Fortnite Creative XP glitches taking place, fans of the battle royale don't want the reward to be additional XP. There is no shortage of ways to gain XP and level up in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Instead, they want something they can show off and express themselves with. Some V-Bucks to purchase an item from the Item Shop or a gift that provides an exclusive Winterfest skin or back bling would be the ideal present.

