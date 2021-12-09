Fortnite WinterFest 2021 leak reveals 12 upcoming skins for Christmas 2021

Fortnite WinterFest is right around the corner. WinterFest has been a huge success in the past and has become one of the most celebrated times of the year for Fortnite players. WinterFest often has great skins available and even gives free rewards to players through Crackshot and his cabin, which are making a return.

A new leak has revealed that 12 new WinterFest skins are slated to arrive in the coming days. Here's what has been revealed so far.

New leaks for upcoming Fortnite WinterFest 2021 skins

A new leak from HappyPower on Twitter showcases a ton of new skins, many of which seem to be arriving as part of Fortnite WinterFest 2021.

Right off the bat, Fortnite players will recognize the Winter Slone skin that was leaked earlier. Fortnite often introduces themed variants of other skins for certain events and WinterFest appears to be getting the new Slone variant.

Also depicted in the picture is a frozen version of Peely. Peely has gotten several different variations of skins in the past and will be getting yet another for Fortnite WinterFest 2021. A frozen Midas skin also seems to be in the works according to the leak. Midas has become a very popular character and has been receiving a ton of new skins recently and will continue to do so in Chapter 3.

Midas will be getting yet another variation of his skin (Image via Epic Games)

There's also a variant of Toona Fish and a brand new, very large Christmas tree skin waiting in the wings. The seven other skins appear to be a mix between winter-themed variants of existing characters and brand new original skins.

There's no telling exactly when these skins will show up, but it is going to be within the holiday season. Many of these will likely be Item Shop skins, ranging in price from about 800 to 1,500 V-Bucks.

Fortnite players shouldn't rule out the possibility that at least one of these skins will be a free reward. Fortnite gives away skins for Christmas and one of these skins could be this year's version of the Wooly Warrior skin from WinterFest in the past.

Edited by Danyal Arabi