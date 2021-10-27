Fortnite Winterfest 2021 Leaks: Expected start date, leaks, and everything we know so far

The first leaks for Fortnite Winterfest have arrived, and from the looks of it, Epic Games is finally bringing back the holiday-themed event in 2021. From a Christmas themed Battle Bus to a wide range of LTMs, the first Fortnite Winterfest in 2019 offered a ton of exciting content to players.

Leakers have revealed some strings that Epic Games has most likely added for the upcoming winter event. It is safe to assume that new Christmas and winter themed rewards will be available to players in Chapter 2 Season 9.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 might be winter/Christmas themed

Prominent Fortnite leaker, ShiinaBR, recently discovered some strings in Fortnite's files that mentioned winter quests, presents, and more.

Shiina 🎃 @ShiinaBR First Winter event leaks? 😳 I think Epic has added these interesting strings today:- "WinterQuestDetailsScreen"

- "WinterquestPresentScreen"

- "Already Opened"

- "Come back every day to open a new present!"

- "Not A Present"

Soon after, Shiina also leaked some more Winterfest 2.0 strings that were specifically about opening presents.

Shiina 🎃 @ShiinaBR Even more new Winter Event (Winterfest 2.0?) strings:- "UFortWinterQuestPresentCounter"

- "Open PRESENT"

Veterans who've already celebrated winter and Christmas in Fortnite in 2019 quickly understood that a new Winterfest event might be in the works. The return of presents will imply that the Fortnite community will receive several free rewards in December.

If the theories regarding Winterfest are true, then there's a high possibility that the upcoming Fortnite season (Chapter 2 Season 9) will be based on winter and Christmas.

What to expect from Winterfest 2021?

Winterfest 2019 is often considered the best phase of Fortnite by players. The 19 days of the event were full of challenges, game modes, and rewards.

Every day, players could try out new LTMs and obtain challenges. In return, they were offered cosmetic items, sprays, banners, gilders, harvesting tools, and more.

Something similar, but better, can be expected from the upcoming Winterfest 2021 event in Fortnite. For Fortnitemares 2021, Epic Games introduced the first-ever PvE tournament and players can earn spooky cosmetics by taking part in it.

Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if a Winter/Christmas themed PvE event arrives in December 2021 as well.

As of now, players are patiently waiting for Shadow Midas to be available in the Item Shop. Several old POIs such as Tilted Towers and Shifty Shafts are also expected to return via the The Convergence POI.

Edited by Danyal Arabi