Fortnite Winterfest 2021 has a surprise reward that nobody knew about

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 is by far the best one yet. Players can visit 'OG' locations, get to see Sgt. Winters in his truck, and use giant presents to instantly break builds.

Keeping the glitches aside, Loopers can also complete quests for free rewards and open presents in the cabin. Now, despite opening all the presents, it still shows that one present remains.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Already opened all your presents but still see one extra present left to open? Sit tight, we're working on that. 🎁 Already opened all your presents but still see one extra present left to open? Sit tight, we're working on that. 🎁

According to many players, this was an anomaly. Nothing but a mere visual glitch in-game. However, according to leakers and a cryptic tweet from Epic Games, it seems there's another gift yet to be opened.

Fortnite has become secret Santa in Chapter 3

As of yet, the possibility of an additional present is based on speculation and Epic's tweet. However, given that the developers regularly drop hints on social media, this one cannot be dismissed.

🇷🇴wastedgmt @wastedgmt @FortniteANZ where is my last gift that i have to claim lol i claimed them all and i have 1 left and i can t find it @FortniteANZ where is my last gift that i have to claim lol i claimed them all and i have 1 left and i can t find it https://t.co/KUPnaGssVS

Users are currently unable to find the gift. Given that all other presents have been unwrapped, it's unclear where this mysterious gift could be. Perhaps it'll be added in via patch or simply pushed to inventory.

Since this is a bonus gift, it's unlikely that this will be something as grand as a new skin or emote. Since two free skins have already been given out, the chances of a third are rather slim. The additional gift will likely be an emote or a spray.

When can players expect to receive an official update about the gift?

The cryptic tweet about the present was posted on a thread regarding server issues. As stated by Epic Games, they will talk about how they're dealing with the problem next.

Going by this information, in all probability the developers will provide an official update regarding the gift next week as well. It will likely be done on January 4, 2022.

Why is Epic Games giving Loopers a bonus gift?

SomeoneIDK  @funninews @RickeyDillon3 @wastedgmt @FortniteANZ There will be an extra gift next week as compensation for the servers being down @RickeyDillon3 @wastedgmt @FortniteANZ There will be an extra gift next week as compensation for the servers being down

According to the community at large, the bonus gift will be Epic Games' way to compensate players for the servers being down. Given that XP farming was affected, many may have been unable to level up their Battle Pass.

To make matters worse, this was the sixth official server crash of the month. Due to the hype of Chapter 3, it's likely that it won't be the last. With New Year's Eve a few hours away, millions of players will be coming online to celebrate with their friends. Hopefully, the servers will be able to handle the load successfully.

