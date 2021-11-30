Fortnite Winterfest 2021: When does it start, leaks, free rewards and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is definitely expected to be a massive success among players, and Winterfest 2021 is sure to play a vital role in it. Leaks have suggested that the event is finally returning this winter with even better rewards and challenges.

From new strings to an updated version of the Crackshot's Cabin landmark, data miners have discovered a ton of content related to Winterfest 2021 in the game's files. Here's everything that players can anticipate from the frosty event.

Shiina @ShiinaBR First Winter event leaks? 😳 I think Epic has added these interesting strings today:



- "WinterQuestDetailsScreen"

- "WinterquestPresentScreen"

- "Already Opened"

- "Come back every day to open a new present!"

- "Not A Present"

- "Save for Last!"



Fortnite Winterfest to return with new rewards and challenges in Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 is confirmed to arrive in December, with Winterfest traditionally beginning near Christmas. Back in 2019, the fest began on December 18, 2019 and lasted till January 2, 2020.

It is safe to assume that Winterfest 2021 will also begin 10 to 15 days before New Year's Eve. Usually, it should last for 14 days and players should receive new challenges and free rewards daily.

According to prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX, Epic Games is working on an updated version of the Crackshot's Cabin Landmark. It was brought back to Fortnite during Winterfest 2019, and in the Marvel-themed Chapter 2 Season, where Tony Stark used it to create beacons.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on an updated version of the Crackshot Cabin & Challenges for next season! Epic are working on an updated version of the Crackshot Cabin & Challenges for next season! https://t.co/zD8MjRRf2P

Millions of players worldwide have been looking forward to the return of certain OG locations in Chapter 3, and Crackshot's Cabin is definitely one of them.

HYPEX further claimed that the Frozen Fireworks challenges were recently updated via the 18.40 patch. This naturally implies that Fortnite has huge plans for the upcoming festive season.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Frozen Fireworks challenge from Season 1 got updated in 18.40, and Crackshot's Cabin got updated in 18.30.. Looks like those winter vibes from Season 1 are definitely coming back! The Frozen Fireworks challenge from Season 1 got updated in 18.40, and Crackshot's Cabin got updated in 18.30.. Looks like those winter vibes from Season 1 are definitely coming back! https://t.co/KKFPDtNJip

Free rewards and others skins that might arrive in Fortnite Winterfest 2021

The main reason why players love Fortnite Winterfest is because of the free rewards. Back in 2019, Epic Games handed out a wide range of Christmas and winter-themed cosmetics to the participants.

HYPEX, while replying to Mark Rein, mentioned 'Big Butter Cake' and claimed that loopers won't understand the reference until December. From the looks of it, the cake item might be connected to the Winterfest 2021 event.

As of now, the only winter themed skin that has been leaked is Arctic/Winter Dr. Slone. It is highly unlikely that Epic Games will offer the skin of such a prominent character as a free reward, and players will likely have to buy it through the Battle Pass or the Item Shop.

HYPEX @HYPEX Seems like Epic are also working on a Winter Dr Slone 👀 (Thanks to @Temimitsu for making the image) Seems like Epic are also working on a Winter Dr Slone 👀 (Thanks to @Temimitsu for making the image) https://t.co/MHB5dLnOp4

Lastly, certain Chapter 3 leaks claim that a Game of Thrones collaboration is potentially in the works for Fortnite. Winter has been the center of attention throughout the popular TV series, and Winterfest certainly seems like the ideal time for Fortnite to officiate such a collaboration.

Fortnite Winterfest 2019 is often considered the best phase in the history of the game. The upcoming event in 2021 undoubtedly has big shoes to fill, but Epic Games seems equally prepared to satisfy the community.

Edited by Atul S