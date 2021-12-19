Fortnite Winterfest challenges: Where to collect Biplanes in Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Winterfest is now active in Chapter 3 Season 1 and players have the opportunity to collect a ton of free gifts during this in-game event. Loopers have every right to be excited, as Epic Games has provided them with a blast of great content that will last for two weeks. Chapter 3 has just started and there are already a lot of new things in the game to explore and multiple free items to be unlocked.

fn.gg/winterfest ❄️Winterfest is here!❄️Hop in now for snowy gameplay, chilling new quests,and Crackshot’s Cabin full of presents to unwrap just for you!Ready your spider-senses as we welcome Spider-Man andMJ from the new movie: No Way Home to the Island SOON. ❄️Winterfest is here!❄️ Hop in now for snowy gameplay, chilling new quests, and Crackshot’s Cabin full of presents to unwrap just for you!Ready your spider-senses as we welcome Spider-Man and MJ from the new movie: No Way Home to the Island SOON.fn.gg/winterfest https://t.co/xAKNuXZ28g

In one of the Winterfest Challenges, Fortnite players have to collect biplanes from the map. Biplanes are quite small in size and it can be cumbersome to locate these toys on the huge map. This article will provide a distinct guide to three biplane locations in Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove and Sleepy Sound in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Collect Biplanes in Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove and Sleepy Sound in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The Challenge requires players to collect biplanes from one of three Fortnite Chapter 3 locations: Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove or Sleepy Sound.

Condo Canyon

The first one can be located outside the gas station on the Northwestern side of the region. The biplane is located just beside the trash can behind the building. The second one can be found in the Northeastern building, right by the seating arrangement beside the pool. Another one can be found in the extreme Northeastern building, in the drawing room under the table.

Greasy Grove

The first biplane can be found right beside the Upgrade Station in the gas station, in the central part of the POI. The second biplane is in the Sports Shop right beside the gas station. It can be collected from beside the Christmas tree in the shop. The last one can be found in the park in the Northwestern part of the POI, on the ground, under the slide.

Sleepy Sound

The first one is located on the Southeastern side of the POI, under a red umbrella, inside the tumbler. The second one is by the pool in the Motel. Players will be able to collect the biplane from beside the merry-go-round. The last biplane is the Store in the western part of the town, and players will find it on the ground beside the rack on the right side of the Store.

Complete the challenge by collecting all three biplanes from any one of the above locations for Fortnite Winterfest 2021 and earn free rewards.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider