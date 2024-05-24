Fortnite won’t update on PS5: How to workaround, reasons, and more

Fortnite won’t update on PS5 and PS4 for some players. Despite the Fortnite downtime (May 24, 2024) for Chapter 5 Season 3 (v30.00) ending, the game refuses to update and launch for some users. The good news is that Epic Games is aware of the issue at hand and has taken to social media to address it.

This is what the developers had to say:

"We're aware that players may currently be having some trouble logging into Fortnite on PS4 and PS5."

Given the latest update for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is the only thing that has changed in the last few hours, that is most likely the cause of the issue. Here's more on why Fortnite won’t update on PS5.

How to workaround the Fortnite won’t update on PS5 issue

As mentioned, some players are unable to start or download the game most likely due to a server issue. This has led to them missing out on being able to experience Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Note: These workarounds may not yield results for all users.

1) Epic Games' official workaround

Epic Games took to Twitter to mention an official workaround method. It has advised players to restart their Fortnite game client if they get stuck while trying to log in. Keep in mind that this may not work for all players, but it's worth a try. You could also try to restart your PS5 and PS4.

2) Uninstall the game and do a fresh installation

If the official workaround method yields no results, the next best thing would be to uninstall the game and do a fresh installation. Given that seasonal updates are major, perhaps a technical issue has occurred on the server.

Therefore, the update is not being pushed to all devices yet, resulting in the "Fortnite won’t update on PS5" issue arising. Keep in mind that reinstalling the game will take time. Resort to this method only if you have a fast internet connection.

3) Wait for an official fix from Epic Games

If none of the abovementioned workarounds fix the Fortnite won’t update on PS5 issue, consider waiting for an official fix. As Epic Games mentioned, a proper fix may be needed to solve the issue at hand. For those with the workaround, it will be best to patiently wait for updates on social media.

