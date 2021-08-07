Fortnite x Among Us collaboration leaked: Possible release date and everything we know so far

Fortnite is one of the most popular games out there. Even outside of the incredibly popular battle royale genre, Fortnite is still considered one of the most iconic titles in the industry.

Among Us, a 2018 social deduction game, has also seen popularity levels that are unreachable for most games. Among Us continues to grow with updates and new features being added, and Fortnite keeps chugging along with every move, increasing its already sky high player numbers.

Fortnite has just embarked on an unprecedented collaborative virtual tour with Ariana Grande headlining. Now, Among Us might be the latest in a long line of collaborations with popular brands for Fortnite.

These are all the custom Fortnite Among Us Skins I created so far! Let me know what you think!#Fortnite #AmongUs pic.twitter.com/A0x15SKCdx — Trimix (@official_trimix) November 14, 2020

Fortnite x Among Us leaked

According to dataminer HYPEX, there are currently files in the game related to an imposter, a term that Among Us made popular as the "villain" of the game.

There's also code for several popular locations on the game's map, like Cafeteria, Electrical and other related words.

There's currently a thing in the files called "Mole" (Imposter) and it has these keywords related to it: Electrical, Cafeteria, Tasks, Sabotage, Factory, Repair, Lab, Visitor CSI, Weapons Lab, Island Monitoring, Security, The Loop — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 6, 2021

Fortnite and Among Us have been two of the most popular games in recent memory. It makes perfect sense for Fortnite to collaborate with them. This is, currently, all that's known involving the potential Among Us x Fortnite collaboration. There is no imagery for what it would look like, which is sure to be interesting.

Among Us characters are small and not exactly human-shaped. Fortnite characters are mostly the same size, which is bigger than the Among Us characters, and are well proportioned.

Midas. Image via Epic Games

This is just an early leak, and it could end up being nothing. Even HYPEX is warning people that it may be unrelated and is for something else in-game.

It is highly unlikely, though. Some of the words uncovered could be coincidental, but there's too much for that to be the case.

This could ALSO be referring to the IO's Office since there's "Visitor CSI" & "The Loop" in there, we'll have to wait and see but right now there's no way that those keywords are not referring to Among Us.. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 6, 2021

It's unclear whether or not this is going to be an Item Shop collaboration. Based on recent speculation, it may be a Limited Time Mode. This would be a huge collaborative LTM, something not seen since the Avengers x Fortnite LTM in 2019.

Stay tuned for more updates involving the potential Among Us x Fortnite collaboration in the future.

