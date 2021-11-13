Fortnite x Naruto collab arrives with free rewards for players in Chapter 2 Seaosn 8

The Naruto crossover in Fortnite has finally been confirmed, and fans haven't been able to hold back their excitement ever since. As expected, the crossover is much more than just a Naruto skin, as there will be free rewards for players as well.

Here's how players can get the free rewards following the arrival of Naruto and his companions in Fortnite.

Fortnite will introduce Ramen and Ninja Scrolls coins with Naruto

HYPEX, on Twitter, recently affirmed that players will have to collect Ramen and Ninja Scrolls coins in Creative mode. In return, they will get a free reward that will be naturally related to Naruto.

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite x Naruto will have Ramen & Ninja Scrolls coins that you'll have to collect in Creative for a free reward, just like the Balenciaga collab! Fortnite x Naruto will have Ramen & Ninja Scrolls coins that you'll have to collect in Creative for a free reward, just like the Balenciaga collab! https://t.co/AMw9BiOCit

This is similar to the Balenciaga collab when players had to complete certain quests to get free rewards.

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite x Naruto will be added on the 16th along with a Hidden Leaf Village Creative Hub. The cosmetics & hub are *PLANNED* to release on that day @ 2 PM UTC / 9 AM ET (If the time changes please don't get mad at me lmao)



Won't go into more details, but prepare your wallets lol Fortnite x Naruto will be added on the 16th along with a Hidden Leaf Village Creative Hub. The cosmetics & hub are *PLANNED* to release on that day @ 2 PM UTC / 9 AM ET (If the time changes please don't get mad at me lmao)Won't go into more details, but prepare your wallets lol https://t.co/3qybpW02or

It is worth noting that the Creative Hub for Naruto will be called Hidden Leaf Village.

Promo image for the Fortnite x Naruto crossover (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

However, the free Naruto rewards haven't been revealed yet, and fans might have to wait until November 16 to learn more about them.

What more to expect from the Fortnite X Naruto collaboration

Fans had been waiting for Fortnite to confirm the Naruto crossover for months. From the looks of it, the developers have rewarded them for their patience by including several popular characters in the crossover.

Based on a leak by HYPEX, Naruto will arrive in Fortnite alongside Sakura, Sasuke, and Kakashi.

In another teaser image, fans were able to spot Pakkun and Kunai weapons. These skins will most likely be available as accessories and pickaxes.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 FORTNITE X NARUTO SHIPPUDEN OFFICIAL ARTWORK!



Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura & Kakashi’s exclusive SKINS will be available for purchase on the 16th November, players will also have access to other accessories and pickaxes related to Naruto. FORTNITE X NARUTO SHIPPUDEN OFFICIAL ARTWORK! Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura & Kakashi’s exclusive SKINS will be available for purchase on the 16th November, players will also have access to other accessories and pickaxes related to Naruto. https://t.co/MkW1v5ANbE

The characters from Naruto might play an important part in the game's lore. They might assist Dr. Slone in her battle against the Cube Queen, and to say the least, it will be a delight for fans of the anime series.

With the Naruto crossover confirmed in Fortnite, anime fans around the world are now eager to witness more anime characters such as Goku and Vegeta in the game.

The anime industry is more popular than ever at the moment, and it seems like the ideal time for Epic Games to focus more on anime themed crossovers.

All in all, Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite has been full of chaos with the arrival of Cube Queen. The cosmic entity might destroy the current reality towards the end of this season, and a new Chapter might begin on December 5.

