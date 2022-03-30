Fortnite XP coins need to return in Chapter 3 Season 2, here's why

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is currently underway and the developers have released several items suitable for the impending war between the two factions on the island. Loopers are also gearing up to make full use of their resources to claim victories in the game.

The tension between the IO and The Seven is constantly on the rise and players can expect Epic to add more items to Fortnite as the season proceeds.

However, the community is concerned about the XP system for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 as everyone believes that the developers should release XP Coins into the game. This article will discuss the issue and reveal why it is needed in the game.

Fortnite needs to have XP Coins in Chapter 3 Season 2

The start of Chapter 3 Season 2 was met with a lot of excitement from gamers due to the impending war between the island's two major factions. The newly added items have also hyped up the community. Clearly, gamers were thrilled to see Dr. Strange arrive on the island as a Battle Pass skin.

But the spark of excitement was short-lived as it was soon discovered that gaining XP in Chapter 3 Season 2 was quite difficult in comparison to previous seasons. Gamers will recall that Chapter 3 Season 1 was filled with quests and challenges that made XP grinding a cakewalk.

On top of that, there were innumerable Creative Maps that allowed gamers to exploit and grind a significant amount of XP in short periods of time. Therefore, gamers had no difficulties ranking up fast and unlocking the exclusive rewards from the Battle Pass.

However, the situation is quite different in Chapter 3 Season 2. While there are a handful of challenges at the moment, grinding XP is a tedious affair. The Creative Maps are also very few in number and most of them don't allow the XP exploit system. Moreover, Epic has set a limiter to deny gamers from receiving insane amounts of XP from the Creative Modes.

Since there is a drought situation when it comes to grinding XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, Epic should definitely consider adding XP Coins to the island. Gamers can earn quite a decent amount of XP through the Coin system and rank up fast to unlock exclusive Battle Pass rewards.

