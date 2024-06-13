Fortnite XP for LEGO and Festival has been increased

The v30.10 content update of Fortnite brings a lot of new changes. From the Fortnite Festival Season 4 to the Fall Guys Collaboration, most of these changes are receiving a positive reception from the community. Amongst all these changes, a small hotfix has been announced that will help players to rank up faster. This hotfix is only applicable to the LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite Festival game modes. This hotfix will help players gain more playtime XP in both game modes.

The aforementioned information is provided by FNAssist on Twitter, a reliable source of the latest information and leaks related to Fortnite. This is not the first buff in XP gained during Chapter 5 Season 3.

Playtime XP has been increased for LEGO and Festival

As mentioned in the tweet, the LEGO and Festival game modes have received a buff in the playtime XP that is gained by the players. This buff will help the players rank up faster and receive their rewards quicker than before. However, it is to be noted that these XP buffs are not applicable if you are AFK.

1) LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The first-hour playtime XP for the LEGO Fortnite game mode has been increased significantly, jumping from 24000 to 32000. While the daily playtime XP increased from 36000 to 48000.

2) Fortnite Festival

Fortnite Festival (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite Festival Season 4 Pass has arrived and players are beyond excited. To make it even better, Fortnite has buffed the playtime XP that the players used to earn before. The XP earned in the first 5 minutes has been increased from 13000 to 16000 while the daily playtime XP gain has also been increased from 39000 to 48000.

When will we receive the XP buff update for LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite Festival?

The XP buff should already be live with the v30.10 content update. This update went live today (June 13, 2020), around 8 am Eastern Time. While the update should receive mostly positive feedback from the community, some players might not be happy with the fact that they can not farm XP for staying AFK.

