Fortnite YouTuber builds Dr. Strange portal in-game, and it's as good as it gets

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2 might not be Marvel-themed, but loopers love the Dr. Strange skin in the Battle Pass. So much so that a YouTuber recently tried to make his own portal.

Dr. Strange is known for having the ability to make portals that allow him to teleport anywhere in the universe. Even in The Resistance trailer for Chapter 3, Season 2, he used a portal to enter the Fortnite universe.

Here's how prominent YouTuber Mustard was able to make his own Dr. Strange portal.

How to make a Dr. Strange portal in Fortnite

It is no surprise that Mustard used the Creative mode to make his Doctor Strange portal. Even though the mode offers a wide range of features, creating a functional portal is an arduous task.

First and foremost, Mustard experimented with the custom VFX creator feature and chose graphics that resembled a portal. After altering a bunch of settings, he finally made a neon yellow portal that would serve the purpose.

The next challenge was to create a scenario in which the portal would seem functional. For this, Mustard first created a small city around the portal with a circle that was removable. This circle was placed right behind the portal, so it looked like it was connecting the city to a foreign land.

Then, the YouTuber made a region filled with snow behind the city. The final step was to equip Dr. Strange's skin and save the multiverse of its madness!

Creative was one of the best things to happen to Fortnite

Naturally, loopers around the world were amazed to see how far Creative has come. While some players have asked Mustard for the settings of the portal, others are looking forward to the day we'll be able to recreate the Avengers movies inside the game.

The Dr. Strange portal isn't the first time Mustard has executed an out-of-the-box idea. In fact, he's even made a functioning Imperial Walker from Star Wars, a Toy Story Claw Machine, and an Indiana Jones Boulder Chase.

It is evident that Creative has turned Fortnite into much more than a mere Battle Royale game. As a result, the community now contains not only sweaty gamers but also innovative map makers and mini-game creators.

This explains why Epic Games regularly updates the Creative mode to bring in new tools and features. And the fact that there are many creators like Mustard out there, who leave no opportunity to make the most out of these features, is just the icing on the cake.