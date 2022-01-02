Fortnite YouTuber discovers how to enter the vault without opening it at all

Fortnite players constantly discover glitches and ways around the game's intended mechanics.

The most recent discovery comes from YouTuber GKI. This is another one of their finds, showcasing some of the most interesting ways Fortnite players can break the game.

In this instance, GKI takes a boat and uses it to break into a Fortnite Chapter 3 vault. The door isn't opened, there's no need for an additional player, and all the loot is up for grabs.

Fortnite YouTuber shows how players can glitch into a vault with a boat

Take a look at the video, and you can see how to access this Fortnite vault exploit. It requires players to grab a boat and drive it on land, parking it above where the vault sits.

In the video, GKI goes to the easiest vault to access. It is in the center of the map in the snowy area. There is a lake next to it with boats that can be commandeered.

A motorboat in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Once you get to the point over the vault, you will want to build walls over the area. This will keep the boat in the square needed to access it with this glitch. Hop in the boat and drive forward.

Repeatedly exit and enter the boat while driving it forward when you are in the driver's seat. It shouldn't take too much time. Along with your character, the boat will teleport through the floor.

Now, you should be in the vault and get to open the cases. The loot is yours for the taken and doesn't need to be shared with anyone else. There is even a toilet teleport in the vault.

A player inside of a Fortnite Chapter 3 vault (Image via Epic Games)

With that, you won't be stuck inside of this Fortnite vault. You can hop in the portable toilet and use the tube system to escape to the main part of the Chapter 3 island.

Of course, with this glitch getting so much attention, Epic Games will probably patch it out of Fortnite soon. Make sure you give it a try as quickly as possible if you want to before it no longer works.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar