Fortnite YouTuber discovers an impeccable winning strategy with Bows in Chapter 3 

Bows have returned to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1. This means veterans will be able to reuse their overpowered strategies and win games in the most hilarious manner.

In Epic Games' Battle Royale game, Bows have distinctive features. While the Shockwave Bow can push back opponents as well as the wielder, the Explosive Bow can cause three explosions when the arrow lands.

Here's how famous YouTuber Muselk stomped players with the Mechanical Shockwave Bow in Chapter 3.

How to use Mechanical Shockwave Bow in Fortnite Chapter 3

Mechanical Shockwave Bow deals 89-94 DPS (damage per second) and has a 2.5x Headshot Multiplier. The reload time after shooting every arrow is 1 second.

The Mechanical Shockwave Bow launches opponents and teammates upwards, and might not seem like a broken weapon at first glance. However, with the right strategy, Muselk was able to shock his opponents.

The goal is to use the maximum amount of materials and build a sky-base that lasts till the final zone. Thereafter, loopers have to spot the remaining players and push them out of the zone.

gib 🐸 @gibothee bows are back in fortnite bows are back in fortnite 💖👄💖

The health depletion from the final storm is massive, and opponents usually get eliminated before they are able to get back in.

After a few tries, Muselk was finally able to build a sky-base, and he surprised many players by shooting at them from the top. Towards the end, he jumped down and successfully pushed the player out of the storm with his Bow and bagged an iconic Victory Royale.

Having said that, there were times when the opponents shot back and the YouTuber's sky base was destroyed in seconds. To counter such attacks, it is recommended to gather Spider-Man's mythic web-shooters.

Kylie @epicckylie1 I actually just had so much fun on fortnite, good ole times getting headshot by a bow I actually just had so much fun on fortnite, good ole times getting headshot by a bow 😂

Where to find bows in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Now that it's clear that Bows in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 can be exploited, it is important for loopers to know where to find them.

Luckily, Bows of all sorts are now available in chests and floor loot. There is no need to rely on crafting benches. However, there's no information on Vending Machines or NPCs that sell them.

It is worth noting that Bows haven't been added to competitive Fortnite, implying that players can test the aforementioned strategy in public games.

It is evident that the meta in Chapter 3 is constantly evolving and the community is coming up with new strategies every day. Chapter 3 Season 2 should be no exception, as mechanics like Tactical Sprint and Tactical Overshield will be introduced.

