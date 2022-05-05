Fortnite YouTuber discovers the result of Dr. Slone, Foundation, and Gunnar meeting each other in-game

Fortnite Chapter 3 has arrived with a new map that is currently divided between the Imagined Order and The Seven. Accordingly, players can find The Foundation, Dr. Slone, and Gunnar as bosses at different points of interest.

All bosses in Fortnite have had special abilities, and Loopers always argue about their potential and who the strongest among bosses is. Needless to say, the debate around the strongest character in the lore is never-ending. This is why YouTuber By Post recently tried to answer the question of who the toughest boss is in the most innovative manner.

This article will reveal the strongest boss among Gunnar, The Foundation, and Dr. Slone.

The Foundation, Gunnar, and Dr. Slone meet each other in Fortnite Chapter 3

The Foundation is located in The Sanctuary POI, whereas Dr. Slone and Gunnar patrol The Fortress and Command Cavern regions, respectively. Luring these bosses towards each other is certainly as difficult as it sounds.

By Post and his teammates started out by collecting Shockwave and Impulse grenades from several POIs and assembled them above Loot Lake. The Squad covered the entire lake with materials to bring The Foundation close to Dr. Slone.

By using a ton of Shockwave grenades, the YouTuber successfully managed to get Gunnar, Dr. Slone, and The Foundation to meet each other near The Fortress.

The nerve-wracking battle began with Dr. Slone cloning herself. The Foundation had to face three Slones at once. The IO head was able to deal a lot of damage initially, and The Seven's founder could only take down one clone in the meantime.

Gunnar soon joined the fight by shredding The Foundation with his Mythic Stinger SMG. From the looks of it, the bosses who were farther from their actual locations were reluctant to use their abilities.

Due to a bug, Dr. Slone stopped shooting mid-fight, and The Foundation was able to eliminate her quickly.

The fight was now between The Seven's leader and the IO's most reliable agent. When The Foundation threw a massive rock at Gunnar, the latter retaliated by using his jetpack and charge attack.

The Foundation and Gunnar battle it out for the title of the strongest boss in Fortnite

After a sweaty battle, The Foundation was able to eliminate Gunnar. The former's ability to throw rocks turned out to be a game-changer because it helped him in dealing 90 damage multiple times.

It is safe to assume that The Foundation is the strongest boss in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. He has defeated Dr. Slone previously and has now done the impossible by defeating two bosses simultaneously.

This also explains why The Seven have been dominating the Imagined Order in the ongoing war despite the difference in the size of their armies.

