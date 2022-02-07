Fortnite YouTuber figures how to glide Spider-Man style without using a glider at all

Spider-Man is undoubtedly the biggest highlight of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, as loopers are obsessed with the Marvel superhero. The character was added to the game following months of anticipation, and it was indeed worth the wait.

The Spider-Man outfit contains a built-in Neighborly Hang emote, and the map also has the Daily Bugle POI. Accordingly, players love swinging around the region with their mythic web shooters like Spider-Man.

A YouTuber has now discovered an unusual way to glide like Spider-Man without even using a glider.

Fortnite glitch allows player to glide like Spider-Man without a glider

Prominent creator GKI is known for finding and posting the most random and unbelievable glitches in Fortnite. From breaking The Foundation statue to literally flying, the YouTuber has done things that were once perceived to be impossible.

Most recently, GKI found a glitch related to Spider-Man's mythic web shooters and Tornadoes. Apparently, if players use the web shooters in a tornado and wait for the web to break, their glider will automatically be replaced with Spider-Man's falling animation.

Hence, instead of a glider, loopers will see their character just falling to the ground and cluelessly moving their hands and legs. GKI requested that Epic Games add such a glider where the characters do not have anything to glide with, and it seems like they're just falling.

Moreover, the YouTuber joked about having background audio for the glider in which someone screams, and it looks like the character is freaking out while falling.

Fortnite community reacts to GKI gliding in Spider-Man style

Surprisingly, many players were pleased to see the glitch that removed the glider altogether. As it turns out, they've always wanted Epic Games to add some character animations that can be used instead of gliders.

On the flip side, others complained how such animations would be termed pay-to-win because, in the absence of an actual glider, players would be able to get a better view of the map and opponents around them.

The Spider-Man emote and skin have already been accused of being pay-to-win, and the developers might not want to add another item that will create similar controversies.

LiL D @DanielP33998440 Is Spider-Man pay to win in Fortnite can he win by hiding up with his web emote just saying anyone try it let me know in the comments below if so good ill try it too, let's get out there and do some pay to win I know we don't do pay to win but just try it with spidey, please Is Spider-Man pay to win in Fortnite can he win by hiding up with his web emote just saying anyone try it let me know in the comments below if so good ill try it too, let's get out there and do some pay to win I know we don't do pay to win but just try it with spidey, please

Regardless, the aforementioned glitch is a must-try for anyone who is either a big fan of Spider-Man or isn't a big fan of gliders.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will end in a few weeks, implying that the Mythic web shooters will leave permanently. The upcoming Chapter 3 Season 2 will most likely be based on a war between the Imagined Order and The Seven.

