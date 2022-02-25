Fortnite YouTuber finds a glitch that lets Campfires last forever

Campfires in Fortnite help loopers in healing quickly. They can be found on the map and provide health points for a total of 25 seconds. Two health points are granted every second, implying that a Campfire can provide a maximum of 50 health.

Glitches and bugs are an inevitable part of games, and even AAA titles contain such coding errors. Content creators constantly discover and exploit them for XP and other advantages.

Fortnite is no exception, and here's how a recent glitch allowed the Campfires to last forever.

How to have permanent Campfires in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite YouTuber GKI is widely known for discovering the most unusual glitches in the game. From XP bugs to breaking the Foundation statue, he's done things that are considered impossible by the rest of the community.

Most recently, GKI claimed that players can have permanent Campfires. All they need to do is light the Campfire and move out of the healing region.

As it turns out, the fire does not go out in 25 seconds. Hence, loopers can stand inside the healing area for 8-9 seconds, then move out. This way, they can enjoy a Campfire that lasts forever.

It is worth noting that Campfires do not just heal players, but vehicles as well. It doesn't look like players can use this glitch to heal themselves forever, as has been explained in the second half of the article.

Permanent Campfires in Fortnite Chapter 3 possibly explained

Many players have claimed that permanent Campfires isn't a glitch, but an intentional feature. These items are supposed to give 50 Healing, and they are extinguished after providing it.

However, if loopers move out of the healing region before a Campfire gives 50 Healing, it keeps on burning. It's possible that this feature was always present in Epic Games' Battle Royale game, but players were too ignorant to ever try it.

The aforementioned glitch/feature doesn't seem to be game-breaking in any sense, and it is unlikely that Epic Games will patch it in Chapter 3.

The season already has many great healing items like the Mid Mist, and it is impractical to rely on Campfires anyway.

As of now, Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway and the Imagined Order is trying to reincarnate the Cattus monster. On the flip side, The Seven is willing to bring back the Paradigm who can make another Mecha monster to defeat the Cattus.

