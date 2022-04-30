Fortnite YouTuber recreates AT-ST Walker from Star Wars, leaves fans in awe

Although Fortnite is yet to release a Star Wars-based season, fans of the franchise leave no opportunity to make their own items in Creative.

One such fan is prominent YouTuber and Creative map builder Mustard Plays. He's known for making the most innovative devices and maps in Creative, and he recently made an AT-ST Walker machine.

It is one thing to produce an AT-ST Walker machine, but making it functional is another. Here's how Mustard Plays managed to achieve this feat.

How to make an AT-ST Walker in Fortnite

As of now, it should be clear that Mustard is a huge Star Wars fan. And that is what drove him to make the AT-ST Walker in the first place.

The task was as difficult as it sounds because Mustard had to make his own machine from scratch. He used several props and placed them perfectly to make the legs and the cannons.

After hours of hard work, Mustard made an AT-ST Walker full of details and Easter eggs. The next step was to make it work. The YouTuber tried using the Prop Manipulator to make an animation; however, this wasn't feasible owing to the abundance of props. Therefore, Mustard Plays decided to make an animation using the teleporter device and some random locations. After setting everything up, he threw a rusty can at the AT-ST Walker to see how it reacted.

The AT-ST Walker perceived the can as a threat and attacked Mustard Plays. The Willhelm scream was a hilarious way to end the video, and it proved how big of a Star Wars fan he is.

It is no surprise that the response towards the working AT-ST Walker in Fortnite was overwhelmingly positive. Over 11 million unique users watched it, and more than 80,000 liked it.

There are countless fans who desperately want Epic Games to release a Star Wars-themed season, and naturally, such creations add to their expectations.

Will Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 be Star Wars themed?

Readers must note that a ton of leaks have hinted that Chapter 3 Season 3 could have a Star Wars theme. Darth Vader will arrive on the island as a boss, and there's a possibility that we will witness Fortress Vader as a POI.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season!



This was confirmed by BREAKING: DARTH VADER IS CONFIRMED FOR CHAPTER 3 - SEASON 3He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season!This was confirmed by @TaborTimeYT , who is known for always posting correct leaks! BREAKING: DARTH VADER IS CONFIRMED FOR CHAPTER 3 - SEASON 3He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season! 🔥This was confirmed by @TaborTimeYT, who is known for always posting correct leaks! https://t.co/Zbhkeo0Jlc

Moreover, Star Wars day (4 May) is right around the corner. And, from the looks of it, Epic Games is planning to bring back Lightsabers and Imperial Storm Trooper NPCs on this occasion.

HYPEX @HYPEX It's nearly confirmed now that Lightsabers will return next update for May 4th, as Epic are working on a challenge that requires you to deal damage with a lightsaber. It's nearly confirmed now that Lightsabers will return next update for May 4th, as Epic are working on a challenge that requires you to deal damage with a lightsaber. https://t.co/WD3GrfvAxz

In conclusion, now is a great time for Star Wars enthusiasts to start playing Fortnite.

