Fortnite YouTuber shows how to get to level 200 quickly before the season ends

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is coming to an end soon. So far, the season has been extremely interesting and engaging for the player community, who have played as The Resistance battling the Imagined Order forces on the island.

Loopers also saw the return of The Device in the form of an IO Collider that would soon result in the demolition of the brand new flipped island. Speculation has been rife that Mecha will be returning to their rescue alongside The Seven's key member, The Paradigm.

As the Fortnite season comes to a close next week, some players are still struggling to level up to 200 to grab all the bonus rewards the Battle Pass has to offer. For those who still have a long way to go, XP glitch maps are once again coming to the rescue.

Fortnite YouTuber GKI comes to the players' rescue with XP glitches

A famous Fortnite YouTuber named Glitch King, aka GKI, yet again comes to the players' rescue when they need him the most. As the season is about to end, several players who own the Battle Pass are struggling to reach level 200 to gain the bonus rewards the pass has to offer.

GKI has created a brand new XP Glitch map in Fortnite Creative game mode so loopers can enter it and gain enormous amounts of XP. The code for the map is 9025-5568-7074.

Loopers can enter this map after making sure that the XP icon is shown next to the name of the map, and it is Free For All. If the icon is missing, it would mean that the map has been patched.

Loopers would need to press the XP Shop button to enter the area (Image via YouTube/GKI)

Loopers will start the map atop a high platform. After dropping down from the map, they must enter a room with a Secret XP Shop button. Once they interact with the button, they will be able to jump into an area that contains several tasks for players, the completion of which will reward them with XP bonuses.

Loopers would need to collect 500 crystals to gain enormous XP (Image via YouTube/GKI)

One task entails players picking up around 500 crystals one-by-one. The process is a bit tedious at first, but rewards the Looper with up to 85000 XP points in three seconds.

Once the XP limit is reached, Loopers must recollect the crystals and interact with the Trade crystals for XP button, after which they would get rewarded with the same amount of XP once again.

Loopers can also get XP by gaining and spending gold coins (Image via YouTube/GKI)

Another task requires Loopers to collect coins in the Fortnite map and spend them according to the specified value to get variable XP. GKI also stated that he has a hidden button on the map, which would allow players to get up to 1000 coins with one click.

However, the playerbase was quick to find the button over the "Exit XP Shop" button. To activate the glitch, players will need to jump over the exit button and look up until they notice a Smiley emoticon. Interacting with it will reward them with 1000 coins to spend in exchange for upto Fortnite 10000 XP.

Edited by Saman