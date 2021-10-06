Fortnitemares 2021: How to get the Frankenstein skin in Season 8

Fortnitemares 2021 has officially begun in Fortnite Season 8 with the arrival of the Frankenstein's Monster skin. As expected, Epic Games has now started releasing Halloween-themed skins, and the month of October will be spookier than ever.

The Fortnite Item Shop also has a ton of Spooky Offers and players have a chance to unlock skins such as Peely Bone.

The article below explains how to get the Frankenstein's Monster skin in Chapter 2 Season 8 and make the most out of Fortnitemares 2021.

How to unlock Frankenstein's Monster skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Frankenstein's Monster skin and Monster Mind back-bling are currently featured in the Fortnite Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks. There are two selectable styles as well:

Original Frankenstein's Monster

Vintage Frank

Frankenstein's Monster skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Twitter/HYPEX)

The Monster Mind back-bling, which is literally a brain packed inside a bottle, is also available in both the styles mentioned above.

Secondly, players can get the Grave Robber harvesting tool for 500 V-Bucks from the Item Shop. It has two styles named Grave Robber and Gray Robber.

Grave Robber harvesting tool in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

Last but not least, players can get the Stitched Up wrap for 300 V-Bucks. The wrap naturally matches the original Frankenstein's Monster skin.

Players can get all these cosmetic items from the Item Shop and thereafter begin their Halloween celebration as Frankenstein's Monster in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Did Fortnite forget to release the Frankenstein's Monster bundle?

Interestingly, Fortnite has released the Frankenstein's Monster outfit, the Monster Mind back-bling and the Grave Robber harvesting tool separately in the Item Shop.

It would certainly have been better if the new Frankenstein's Monster outfit and the Curdle Screem Leader skins were released in a bundle. Another bundle with the pickaxe, back-bling and wrap would have been a more convenient investment for players.

However, leakers such as HYPEX have claimed that the unreleased bundles are present in the game files, and Epic Games might release them soon.

It is unlikely that players who have bought the new Halloween themed cosmetics separately will get a refund when the skins are released in bundles.

HYPEX @HYPEX Looks like Fortnitemares is not gonna be just cosmetics, Epic are working on gameplay stuff/items for it, I have no idea what they got exactly but there's some stuff that I'll tweet later when I'm certain about it!What are your hopes/predictions? 👀 Looks like Fortnitemares is not gonna be just cosmetics, Epic are working on gameplay stuff/items for it, I have no idea what they got exactly but there's some stuff that I'll tweet later when I'm certain about it!What are your hopes/predictions? 👀 https://t.co/z8RB3tWCoO

All in all, it is safe to assume that more Halloween-themed changes will arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 soon. Players should not assume that Fortnitemares 2021 is just about cosmetics, as leakers have confirmed that spooky gameplay mechanics will also be added.

