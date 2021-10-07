Fortnitemares 2021: How to get free Disguise skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has gotten spookier than ever with the arrival of Fortnitemares 2021. Epic Games is constantly releasing new skins that cater to the Halloween theme, and a new Disguise skin has also been revealed.

Apparently, the upcoming Halloween skin will be exclusive to content creators/streamers. It will be available soon with the release of update 18.20.

Here's how players can unlock the Disguise skin during Fortnitemares 2021.

Fortnite creators partnered with StreamElements can unlock the Disguise skin

Prominent leakers in the Fortnite community have opened up about the upcoming Disguise skin.

Shiina claimed that the Disguise skin will be given to some streamers and will be a Fortnitemares outfit. The skin will be available on October 12, which is also the confirmed release date for the next update in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8:

Shiina 🎃 @ShiinaBR A new, unknown Fortnitemares outfit called "Disguise" will soon be given to some Fortnite streamers.It will be available on October 12, which is the CONFIRMED release date of v18.20!(Thanks to @HeyStani for telling me about this!) A new, unknown Fortnitemares outfit called "Disguise" will soon be given to some Fortnite streamers.It will be available on October 12, which is the CONFIRMED release date of v18.20!(Thanks to @HeyStani for telling me about this!)

iFireMonkey further added that streamers who have partnered with StreamElements will be eligible to get the Disguise skin. However, to unlock the outfit, they'll have to stream 20 hours of Fortnite during Fortnitemares.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Content Creators apart of the Stream Elements program will be able to earn the "Disguise" Outfit for streaming 20 Hours of Fortnite during Fortnitemares.This outfit will be added in v18.20, which is now confirmed to be October 12th. Content Creators apart of the Stream Elements program will be able to earn the "Disguise" Outfit for streaming 20 Hours of Fortnite during Fortnitemares.This outfit will be added in v18.20, which is now confirmed to be October 12th. https://t.co/ZSMlZKt9kp

As of now, the basic viewership criteria for unlocking the Disguise skin hasn't been revealed. Regardless, it is safe to assume that streamers will need to have at least five viewers on their streams, which was also required to unlock the Trespasser Elite skin in Chapter 2 Season 7.

Epic Games might release the Disguise skin in the Item Shop as well, but the pricing and release date haven't been confirmed yet.

What is the mysterious Disguise outfit in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

As of now, the only information about the Disguise outfit is that it will be released during Fortnitemares. Hence, players can expect it to have a spooky design.

Just like the Trespasser Elite, the Disguise skin might be an authentic skin, and not a crossover.

VF @VenmousFighter @ShiinaBR @HeyStani IT HAS TO BE MICHAELThe skin is released 3 days before Halloween KillsMichael wears the mask as a disguise @ShiinaBR @HeyStani IT HAS TO BE MICHAELThe skin is released 3 days before Halloween KillsMichael wears the mask as a disguise https://t.co/46g3UlpXu1

Players around the world have sky-scraping expectations for the Disguise outfit, and have already devised several theories regarding it. While some want it to be Ghostface, others want it to portray popular Halloween characters such as Michael Myers.

HYPEX @HYPEX Looks like Fortnitemares is not gonna be just cosmetics, Epic are working on gameplay stuff/items for it, I have no idea what they got exactly but there's some stuff that I'll tweet later when I'm certain about it!What are your hopes/predictions? 👀 Looks like Fortnitemares is not gonna be just cosmetics, Epic are working on gameplay stuff/items for it, I have no idea what they got exactly but there's some stuff that I'll tweet later when I'm certain about it!What are your hopes/predictions? 👀 https://t.co/z8RB3tWCoO

All in all, it seems like Fortnitemares 2021 will be a massive event during Chapter 2 Season 8. Developers can collaborate with a ton of franchises for skins, and leakers have also suggested that Halloween-based gameplay mechanics will be added soon.

Edited by Sabine Algur