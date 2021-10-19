Fortnitemares 2021: Where to find Candy in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnitemares has officially kicked off and Fortnite players are set for an exciting time of year. The game updated to v18.21 overnight and brought new NPCs and kicked off Fortnitemares 2021. With that, there are new Fortnitemares related quests that players can complete to unlock rewards. One of the challenges is to collect candy. Here's where that can be done.
Where to find candy in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8
The following rewards are available for players after completing a challenge or questline:
- Cube Cruiser Glider – Complete Dark Jonesy’s The Oracle Speaks Punchcard
- Raven’s Curse Spray – Complete a Fortnitemares quest
- Moonlit Duel Loading Screen – Complete two Fortnitemares Quests
- Wrathful Breakout Contrail – Complete three Fortnitemares Quests
- All-Weather Extractor Pickaxe – Complete Ariana Grande’s Monster Hunter Punch Card
- Thinking Juice Back Bling – Earn 2,000,000 combined team points in Horde Rush mode
- Cube Queen Skin – Complete 20 Horde Rush quests
- Fortnitemares Spray – Earn a team score of at least 400,000 in Horde Rush
Players can complete any Fortnitemares quests in any order, but in order to complete all of them and get all three of those rewards, players will need to find 15 candy.
Candy can be found in pumpkin buckets, similar to the ones used on Halloween. Breaking it will drop candy and players can pick it up from there. There are a few in front of houses in Pleasant Park, though not every single house has a bucket.
Most houses have a bucket in front of them, so places like Believer Beach, Pleasant Park, Retail Row and Lazy Lake are good places to find and consume candy. Players need to eat 15 pieces of candy to complete the challenge and unlock the related rewards.
Here are all of the new Fortnitemares quests:
- Land after using a witch broom (5 times)
- Eliminate a player with a pumpkin launcher
- Consume 15 Halloween candy
These challenges are live right now and players can drop into a match to begin them right away.