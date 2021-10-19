Fortnitemares 2021: Where to find Candy in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnitemares has officially kicked off and Fortnite players are set for an exciting time of year. The game updated to v18.21 overnight and brought new NPCs and kicked off Fortnitemares 2021. With that, there are new Fortnitemares related quests that players can complete to unlock rewards. One of the challenges is to collect candy. Here's where that can be done.

Where to find candy in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The following rewards are available for players after completing a challenge or questline:

Cube Cruiser Glider – Complete Dark Jonesy’s The Oracle Speaks Punchcard

Raven’s Curse Spray – Complete a Fortnitemares quest

Moonlit Duel Loading Screen – Complete two Fortnitemares Quests

Wrathful Breakout Contrail – Complete three Fortnitemares Quests

All-Weather Extractor Pickaxe – Complete Ariana Grande’s Monster Hunter Punch Card

Thinking Juice Back Bling – Earn 2,000,000 combined team points in Horde Rush mode

Cube Queen Skin – Complete 20 Horde Rush quests

Fortnitemares Spray – Earn a team score of at least 400,000 in Horde Rush

Players can complete any Fortnitemares quests in any order, but in order to complete all of them and get all three of those rewards, players will need to find 15 candy.

HYPEX @HYPEX These Candy Buckets will be used in Fortnitemares to give these consumables (Pepper Ming, Hop Drop, Candy Corn, Jelly Bean, Thermal Taffy), also the sound you hear in the vid is the sound when you eat the Candy Corn consumable. These Candy Buckets will be used in Fortnitemares to give these consumables (Pepper Ming, Hop Drop, Candy Corn, Jelly Bean, Thermal Taffy), also the sound you hear in the vid is the sound when you eat the Candy Corn consumable. https://t.co/tpFy9af3Tw

Candy can be found in pumpkin buckets, similar to the ones used on Halloween. Breaking it will drop candy and players can pick it up from there. There are a few in front of houses in Pleasant Park, though not every single house has a bucket.

Fortnitemares is one of the best times of year for Fortnite players. (Image via Epic Games)

Most houses have a bucket in front of them, so places like Believer Beach, Pleasant Park, Retail Row and Lazy Lake are good places to find and consume candy. Players need to eat 15 pieces of candy to complete the challenge and unlock the related rewards.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey To help celebrate Fortnitemares 2021, two Power Leveling Weekends are coming soon! Log in from October 22 at 7 PM ET - October 25 at 7 AM ET and October 29 at 7 PM ET - November 1 at 7 AM ET to unlock a Supercharged XP bonus and level up faster whenever you play. To help celebrate Fortnitemares 2021, two Power Leveling Weekends are coming soon! Log in from October 22 at 7 PM ET - October 25 at 7 AM ET and October 29 at 7 PM ET - November 1 at 7 AM ET to unlock a Supercharged XP bonus and level up faster whenever you play. https://t.co/HUdBixx6TZ

Here are all of the new Fortnitemares quests:

Land after using a witch broom (5 times)

Eliminate a player with a pumpkin launcher

Consume 15 Halloween candy

These challenges are live right now and players can drop into a match to begin them right away.

