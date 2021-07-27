From Charlie D'Amelio to Peaky Blinders, Fortnite survey reveals endless collaboration possibilities

Fortnite collaborations have been an important part of the game's lifespan for years now.

There have been a ton of collaborations between some of the world's most popular brands and Fortnite Battle Royale. From Stranger Things to Batman to Star Wars and Marvel Comics, the collabs are aplenty.

This makes Fortnite fans wonder what kind of collaborations are on the horizon. There are certainly going to be more in the game's future and recent survey may have revealed a few.

Fortnite collaboration possibilities

Image via Epic Games

Notable Fortnite leaker Shiina tweeted about a survey received by Epic Games. The survey was sent by email and asked for opinions on characters, franchises, influencers, and more.

The important part to remember here is that Epic Games has sent these surveys out in the past. There have been survey items that have eventually appeared in Fortnite.

Yesterday, Epic sent me a survey in my emails asking for my opinion on many characters/people/franchises.



I'll just post some of the most interesting ones here! 👀



Remember that Guggimon (Season 7 BP) was also in one of these surveys before he came into the game! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4il4WJJMiL — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 25, 2021

Epic Games clearly have their foot in a lot of doors. The list of characters and such provided in the survey is vast. This proves that there are endless possibilities when it comes to Fortnite collaborations.

Some of the most interesting ones on the list are Da Baby, who has become a bit of a meme among gamers, Scooby-Doo, Dr Lupo, The Matrix, Captain Price, and Goku of Dragon Ball fame.

Imagine driving toward a firefight in the Mystery Machine. Keanu Reeves could have another skin in the game with Neo from The Matrix meeting John Wick. Captain Price from Call of Duty would also be insane.

If Ariana grande comes out I will literally be so happy since she made my child hood when she played as cat in victorious and Sam and cat and I love her music. #Fortnite #FortniteSeason7 @ArianaGrande — Will (@Mlgwilliam2017) July 26, 2021

It seems inevitable that more Icon Series skins will come to Fortnite sooner or later. Dr Lupo would be a great choice considering how popular he became during his time playing Fortnite.

Ariana Grande has been a topic Fortnite fans have discussed for some time now. Allegedly, she had a canceled Fornite concert and would have become a skin in the game. However, that collaboration may still happen.

Olympics and fortnite need a Collab low-key — Hyperstrides (@Hyperstrides) July 26, 2021

Some fans are even wondering if Fortnite will ever collaborate with the Olympics. An Olympic themed event or even season would be wonderful in the battle royale, owing to the Olympic's popularity.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul