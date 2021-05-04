Fortnite remains one of the most popular games around, but there is a long list of streamers who have given up the game.

A new generation of Fortnite streamers and professional players have taken over the landscape of one of the biggest battle royale games of all time. The streamers that have quit the game are where it all began, though.

Of course, some of them quit Fortnite only to return later. It doesn't appear to be a game that popular streamers can ever truly stay away from. It is just that iconic of a game.

From Pokimane to Tfue: Here are 5 popular Fortnite streamers who quit and where they are now

#5 - Daequan and Hamlinz

This entry is sort of an outlier in terms of streamers who quit Fortnite. These two never officially "quit" the game, but they certainly don't play it any longer. The popular TSM content creators have been absent on the internet for quite some time. Where are they now? Who knows, but they are probably enjoying life away from the hustle and bustle of streamers.

#4 - Ninja

Ninja is one of the most popular streamers ever. He was also known as the face of Fortnite for a long, long time. There were a ton of reasons as to why he quit the game. Stream snipers, unbalanced updates, and simply wanting to try something new were a few reasons. He got into Warzone and various other games, but naturally, Ninja has returned to Fortnite, playing it every once in a while.

#3 - DrLupo

DrLupo is a very popular streamer who is known for his charity work. He was also a heavy Fortnite player along with the likes of CourageJD and Ninja. When big events happen in the game, he often returns, but outside of that, Fornite is a thing of the past for him. Nowadays, DrLupo can be found playing many other games, most notably Escape from Tarkov.

#2 - Tfue

Tfue is another streamer bitten by the Warzone bug. At one point, he was considered the best Fortnite player in the world. Without Fortnite, his popularity would never have reached the heights that it has. His frustration with the game finally boiled over with the release of Warzone. These days that is about all he plays.

#1 - Pokimane

Regardless of their opinion on the streamer, everyone knows Pokimane. She jumped on the Fortnite train just like the rest of the world when its popularity was at its peak.

She is a solid gamer who can hang with some of the best, but Fortnite just happened to grow stale. Now, she is a constant on Valorant, even being chosen by Riot Games to co-stream some high profile competitive events on her own channel.