From SpongeBob to Pokemon: Fortnite players weigh in on collab they want to see next

Fortnite may now be known for its incredible amount of collaborations rather than its innovation in the battle royale genre.

There seems to be a constant stream of crossovers coming to the game. Players get to dive from the Battle Bus with the likes of Star Wars characters, streamers, anime heroes, and so many more.

Epic Games is known for sending out surveys asking fans what type of collabs they would like to see. This always sparks a conversation about what crossovers loopers would enjoy and what may be possible.

Deleted Reddit post sees Fortnite users wish for more collaborations

⚡️HD @Dylzan_HD A recent survey by Epic Games shows some potential future collaborations for Fortnite!

Out of this list,

Who are you most excited to see?

Who are you surprised to see?

A recent survey by Epic Games shows some potential future collaborations for Fortnite!

Out of this list,

Who are you most excited to see?

Who are you surprised to see?

Who do you wish was on this list?

There's no sign that Epic crossing over with a multitude of media franchises will ever come to a halt. This has gamers hoping for some more wild collaborations in the battle royale.

Many commenters had something simple to say, like the one above just screaming "SpongeBob" in all caps. More than likely, a kid-friendly icon like Mr. Squarepants won't come to the game.

The same could be said about Pokemon. Most collaborations either have adult themes, or the characters see regular combat. The chances of SpongeBob or a Pokemon character firing a gun are low.

This is one that's much more likely. The main character from Doom would fit perfectly in the Fortnite universe. He would join other video game tough guys like Master Chief, Marcus Fenix, and Kratos.

Another crossover than is highly anticipated and requested by players is One Piece. Naruto took the BR by storm with its inclusion, and fans are ready to see another popular anime make an appearance.

Then there are commenters who express a massive amount of crossovers they'd like to see. This user wants more Marvel and Star Wars characters, along with Mortal Kombat, GTA, Lord of the Rings, and many others.

Another user expressed the same sentiment but went about it differently. Rather than sharing an extensive list of crossovers they're hopeful for, they let it be known that there are way too many to list.

HYPEX @HYPEX Even closer look at the Naruto x Fortnite skins! (via @pasiri Even closer look at the Naruto x Fortnite skins! (via @pasiri) https://t.co/9AhvRsAacs

Marvel, Star Wars, animes, and other video game properties seem to be the main focus of the community's collaboration wishes. Epic has already delivered plenty to Fortnite and surely will add more.

Then, of course, there are the users who aren't aboard the crossover bandwagon. These Fortnite loopers simply want to see original skins that make their jaws drop and wallets open.

There are quite a few gamers who want more original skins added to the game, whether it is through the Item Shop or in the Battle Pass. They feel like the collaboration efforts of the BR are a bit oversaturated at this point.

Some individuals don't want to rain on the parade of others, though. They expressed their disinterest in collaborations but understood Epic wouldn't quit soon.

The crossover possibilities are endless with how many media franchises are already in Fortnite and how many could still find their way into the battle royale's cosmetic collection.

