From Tfue to Dr Disrespect: No Build mode has streamers falling in love with Fortnite once again

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 surprised players with the removal of building. Who would've thought that the mechanic that defined the game for almost five years won't be a part of the meta some day?

As expected, Epic Games' unexpected decision to remove building has received a mixed response from the community. While pro players and sweats are heavily opposing it, casual players and streamers love the concept of a no-build mode.

On that note, here's how some of the most prominent streamers have reacted to no building in Fortnite.

Tfue, Dr Disrespect, and Ninja heavily appreciate No Build mode in Fortnite

Streamers and content creators have often called out Fortnite for being too sweaty. In fact, the likes of Ninja and Tfue quit the game because they felt worn out.

As time passed by, the player base evidently became more skilled and sweaty. At higher levels, everyone was focused on building sky-scrapers within seconds.

Naturally, this hinders the possibility of creating 'fun' content. Fooling around with sweaty builders is close to impossible, which explains why streamers and content creators are elated to play Epic Games' Battle Royale game without building.

They can now try unusual challenges and meme strategies without anyone trying to stomp them with their building skills. The dependence on mobility, aim, positoning, and map sense is equally refreshing.

For all these reasons, the following streamers have appreciated Epic Games for taking the first big step in the right direction:

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect



Thought I’d never say that about Fortnite.



@Tfue It was actually fun.Thought I'd never say that about Fortnite.Ever.

Tfue @Tfue Fortnite without building should be permanent thing Fortnite without building should be permanent thing

SypherPK @SypherPK A lot more people are enjoying the removal of building in Fortnite than I could have ever imagined 🤯 A lot more people are enjoying the removal of building in Fortnite than I could have ever imagined 🤯

Ninja @Ninja Fortnite with no building > most fun I’ve had on Fortnite in YEARS. Fortnite with no building > most fun I’ve had on Fortnite in YEARS.

HYPEX @HYPEX Maybe the "No Build" mechanic should turn into a side permanent mode.. Maybe the "No Build" mechanic should turn into a side permanent mode.. https://t.co/UU5dbPTeHr

cloakzy @cloakzy Fortnite today. Amazing

Apex this week. Amazing

Fortnite today. AmazingApex this week. AmazingWarzone last two months. ass

Nick Eh 30 @NickEh30



Without building, end-games feel so strategic! Positioning, awareness, rotations are so important now.



12 hours played in Fortnite Season 2!Without building, end-games feel so strategic! Positioning, awareness, rotations are so important now.Remember when you got your 1st win? That's what winning feels like now since it's a different obstacle to overcome! 👌🏼

McNasty @McNasty no build fortnite is the funnest thing i've played in a while. i'm so sad its only temporary. no build fortnite is the funnest thing i've played in a while. i'm so sad its only temporary.

Nick Eh 30 @NickEh30 I never thought I'd say this:



Fortnite no building > building I never thought I'd say this:Fortnite no building > building

Myth @Myth_ Fortnite has no right being this much fun without building. Fortnite has no right being this much fun without building.

Fortnite pros distressed over the removal of building

The only faction of gamers who aren't happy with Epic Games removing building are clearly pros and tryhards. They have put countless hours into getting better at building and editing, which explains why they cannot afford such a stark change in the meta.

While some pros have bashed the devs for taking such a decision, others like Clix and BBG Calc do not mind the termination of building from public lobbies. Arena and Competitive games will remain the same, and this won't hinder their worth as a pro in any sense.

Clix @Clix Having a "No Building" gamemode in fortnite is def the play to attract the casuals back but if you think competetive should have no building your an idiot & bad at the game Having a "No Building" gamemode in fortnite is def the play to attract the casuals back but if you think competetive should have no building your an idiot & bad at the game

BBG Calc @yungcalc no building is probably good for fortnite in pubs, i think theres a way they can please comp and casual. Building is the biggest learning curve in any game EVER so obviously its bad for casual. no building is probably good for fortnite in pubs, i think theres a way they can please comp and casual. Building is the biggest learning curve in any game EVER so obviously its bad for casual.

To be fair, the ongoing debate about building seems irrelevant because the mechanic is coming back in a week anyway. Moreover, it is pretty obvious that the developers won't permanently delete the feature that helps their Battle Royale game stand out among competitors like Apex Legends and Call of Duty Warzone.

Having said that, there's a possibility of the arrival of a permanent No Build mode which is yet again not a massive issue. To say the least, it is the ideal way to deal with the constrating demands of gamers.

