Funniinite, a Fortnite alternative 'universe' concept that is taking Twitter by storm

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is nearing its end. While most players are excited for Chapter 3, others are unwilling to let go of Chapter 2. One such player has compiled Fortnite Chapter 2 concepts to make the ideal alternative dimension.

Funniinite is an alternative Fortnite universe where the map and storyline vary from the actual game. However, players are heavily appreciative of Funniinite, and this article contains all the information regarding the concept.

funniicat @funniicat Welcome to FUNNIINITE, an alternate universe scenario of Fortnite: Chapter 2.



To learn more, visit the thread below and check out each season's map changes!

Alternative Fortnite universe named Funniinite contains seasons such as Zen, New Order, Nexus War and more

Funniicat has compiled some of the best Fortnite concepts to make Funniinite. Here are the most prominent map changes and storyline developments in the concepts.

Funniinite Chapter 2 Season 1

This season is quite similar to the actual Chapter 2 Season 1 in Fortnite. However, Coral Castle and Catty Corner have arrived early on the map.

Funniinite Chapter 2 Season 2 - Zen

The Fortnite island is affected by a faction named Zen Zonation. The northwest region of the map is full of cherry blossom trees, and players can visit locations such as Zen Zonule, Floating Forage, and Breezy Broadwalk. The map in inspired by Japanese culture and architecture.

Funniinite Chapter 2 Season 3 - New Order

The IO forcefully fires Agent Jones, and in retaliation, he forms the New Order. The war between the IO and the New Order begins, and new POIs like The Citadel, Savvy Swamp, and Faulty Forage can be seen on the map.





Visit this thread to see the original concept:



FORTNITE: NEW ORDER [Concept]

John Jones is back, free from the loop, and filled with rage. The New Order is here.

Funniinite Chapter 2 Season 4 - Nexus War

Chapter 2 Season 4 is a Marvel crossover, and Marvel superheroes help loopers in taking on Galactus. A wide range of Marvel-based POIs like Stark Industries and Mjonir's Landing Site are added to the game as the storyline progresses.

Funniinite Chapter 2 Season 5 - Voltaic

Instead of bounty hunter season, Funniinite suggested that Chapter 2 Season 5 should have been based on robotic legions. Galatcus exposes the Zero Point, which leads to instability on the island.

The center of the island is called 'The Manifold' and it distributes the energy of the Zero Point to locations like Salty Station and The Municipality.





Visit this thread to see the original concept:



After the battle against The Last Reality, the IO falls and the Cybertreks rise. Operation Volatic is a go.



Storyline & New Locations are in the thread below! ⬇️ FORTNITE: VOLTAIC [Concept]After the battle against The Last Reality, the IO falls and the Cybertreks rise. Operation Volatic is a go.Storyline & New Locations are in the thread below! ⬇️ https://t.co/HCdWZnMNTw 🔆 Funniinite Season 5: Voltaic 🔆Visit this thread to see the original concept: twitter.com/funniicat/stat… 🔆 Funniinite Season 5: Voltaic 🔆Visit this thread to see the original concept: twitter.com/funniicat/stat… https://t.co/y1JeuZQe7h

Funniinite Chapter 2 Season 6 - Invasion

An alien species called the 'Last Reality' invades the Fortnite island, leading to chaos. The aliens destroy The Manifold POI, which is then called the Aftermath.

Alien invasion begins and new POIs such as Abductor Alley, Communal Complex, Moldy Mortar arrive.

Funniinite Chapter 2 Season 7 - Cubed

This is arguably the most important season in the Funniinite concept. The Cube Corruption starts and the Cube Queen finally reveals herself. The island is in its most vulnerable stage, and Dr. Slone is the only person that loopers can rely on.

Funniinite Chapter 2 Season 8 - Frostburn

The final showdown between the IO and the Cube Queen leads to inevitable disorder, and two new biomes are added to the map. While one biome is a frosty region, the other is a deadly location surrounded by lava and volcanoes.

The IO also initiates a railway service throughout the map, and loopers can use it for transportation.





Visit this thread to see the original concept:



Ice and fire prevail on the Island after an anomaly with the Golden Cube took place.



Visit the thread below to learn more about the storyline, map changes, and new items! FORTNITE: FROSTBURN (Concept)

It is self-evident why players around the world have loved the Funniinite concept. Map changes have been the only bone of contention in the Fortnite community during Chapter 2, and Funniinite Chapter 2 is based on the constant introduction of new POIs.

It would be great if Epic Games could follow a similar approach during Chapter 3. With every season, the developers should focus on adding new locations that help in keeping the Artemis map relevant and fresh.

