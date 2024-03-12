"Gadda spread that love": Fortnite player makes incredible montage of friendly interactions, community left in awe

Fortnite has become well known for its intense battles and ever-evolving gameplay mechanics, and with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 2 introducing Greek Gods and their Olympian Powers to the game, things are only getting more intense. However, a recent Reddit video shared by u/NewAustinPowers aims to showcase the player’s adventure throughout Chapter 5 Season 1, with one mission in mind: secure as many friendly interactions as possible.

The Reddit video showcases every step of the player’s adventure, with u/NewAustinPowers donning the Visitor skin with a smiling visor and going around the map in solo matches, attempting to befriend players.

The player’s innocent attempt at uniting the player base in little moments of wholesomeness has attracted a flurry of reactions from the Fortnite community, prompting u/NewAustinPowers to state:

“Gadda spread that love”

“If I see you this season, we’re huggin' it out” - The Fortnite community adoringly reacts to Redditor’s friendly adventures

The Reddit video features clips from various matches, with u/NewAustinPowers approaching players with a harmless intent and showcasing it with the Bear Hug emote. While their intent was noble and friendly in nature, many players were quick to eliminate them at first sight, presumably seeing u/NewAustinPowers as a threat. Meanwhile, other players were generous and kind enough to reciprocate the hug, only to eliminate u/NewAustinPowers right after.

That said, there were a few instances of hope in the clip, with u/NewAustinPowers running into multiple players who shared their sentiment of friendliness. A player donning the Satoru Gojo skin hugged it out with u/NewAustinPowers before engaging in a dance-off with the in-game emotes.

Other instances didn’t reap such fruitful results as the player also ran into an opponent clad in the Solid Snake skin, who reciprocated u/NewAustinPowers’ hug, only to eliminate them once the animation had ended.

The Fortnite community was taken aback by u/NewAustinPowers' sheer display of wholesomeness and love for other players, with many community members expressing their respect for the player taking on such a noble endeavor.

While some recounted similar instances of trying to befriend players that were not going so well, others expressed their admiration for u/NewAustinPowers' choice of outfit, The Visitor with a smiley face visor, for this adventure.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

As the Fortnite community continues to admire u/NewAustinPowers' Reddit video full of in-game wholesomeness, it reminds players of the less competitive and more friendly side of the title and its player base, something that usually tends to slip under the radar for many.

