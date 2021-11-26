Game breaking Fortnite exploit lets players enter any builds in the game

Loopers have come across a new glitch in Fortnite that easily influences gameplay and can change the dynamic very quickly.

Glitches and exploits are pretty common, especially for a couple of weeks after a new update in Fortnite. These interference have been bugging gamers ever since the game was released back in 2017. However, loopers have pointed out that in recent times, these issues have magnified extensively.

Developer Epic Games is trying to remove these Fortnite exploits through regular hotfixes and updates. However, at times these escape the attention and continue to exist for a while.

Fortnite glitch: Enter any build without any obstruction

Popular Fortnite player Martoz took to its social media account to reveal the latest Fortnite exploits. The gamer demonstrated that it is possible to storm into any build without facing an obstruction whatsoever.

FaZe Martoz @MartozFN for some reason this exploit is so much easier to do on controller for some reason this exploit is so much easier to do on controller https://t.co/ZQsGAaz8OL

Usually, players are required to destroy the build through bullets or by hitting it with the harvesting tool. However, using the most recent Fortnite glitch, it is possible to enter any build without any obstruction.

Martoz also revealed that even though the exploit can be done through several methods, it is easier to do with a controller.

How will the exploit affect gameplay in Fortnite?

Building structures is the most iconic feature of Fortnite. Fortnite differs from the rest of the battle royale games as it allows loopers to build a structure that can be used for a cover or to gain altitude during fights.

Since the recent exploits involve the builds, it is important to understand how the gameplay will be affected.

Gamers might encounter an enemy and get ready to build a structure before taking on the opponent. In normal circumstances, the gamer would consider himself secured and get ready for action. However, through this exploit, the enemy has the leverage of bursting into the structure and catching the looper off guard.

The gameplay will be affected and Fortnite gamers might suffer till the glitch gets patched. There is nothing to stop this from happening if someone decides to use this glitch to their advantage.

