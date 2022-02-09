Game-breaking Fortnite glitch is giving players an earthquake-like experience

Fortnite has intentionally added dynamic weather conditions in Chapter 3 Season 1 to trouble loopers. However, a glitch is worsening the situation by giving them an earthquake-like experience.

From casuals to pros, a ton of players have reported such glitches in the past few weeks. It is undoubtedly game-breaking and needs to be fixed as soon as possible.

BL Setty @Setty2k_ I'm still goated even tho there's a magnitude 8.0 earthquake on my screen, pls fix it in the next patch @FNCompetitive I'm still goated even tho there's a magnitude 8.0 earthquake on my screen, pls fix it in the next patch @FNCompetitive https://t.co/STmEhLLV8A

Here's everything to know about the mysterious earthquake glitch in Fortnite.

Fortnite fails to fix screen shaking bug in Chapter 3 Season 1

Surprisingly, players first experienced a minor earthquake in Fortnite in December 2021. Many thought this was an intended feature since the Imagined Order was using gigantic drills to reach the flipside.

jenny @jennymaks has anyone else had a fortnite glitch where your entire screen shakes like you're stuck in an earthquake until you fucking die or is that just me? @FortniteGame has anyone else had a fortnite glitch where your entire screen shakes like you're stuck in an earthquake until you fucking die or is that just me? @FortniteGame

However, the IO's operations on the Chapter 3 island have now progressed a lot. The organization is no longer drilling, but players are still getting the earthquake-like experience, where their screen shakes intensely.

FanatiX Official @KitKatChoco8

Is this a glitch or is galactus banging on the bottom of the fortnite island? @DonaldMustard I was in a fortnite solo match and I randomly felt an earthquake in game that lasted quite long.Is this a glitch or is galactus banging on the bottom of the fortnite island? @DonaldMustard I was in a fortnite solo match and I randomly felt an earthquake in game that lasted quite long.Is this a glitch or is galactus banging on the bottom of the fortnite island?

Leaker iFireMonkey, in December 2021, claimed that this was a bug and Epic Games will fix it with an upcoming update. However, patch 19.10 and 19.20 have been released ever since, and the bug is still persistent.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The issue where players may find they experience the screen shaking more intensely than intended in various situations such as Sliding, gliding, or using a Rift will be fixed in the next game update. The issue where players may find they experience the screen shaking more intensely than intended in various situations such as Sliding, gliding, or using a Rift will be fixed in the next game update.

It seems like the glitch was initially happening only in special circumstances like sliding, gliding, and using rifts. However, the latest clips shared by players have revealed that their screens start shaking at any time.

This might not be a massive problem for casual players, but it can severely hinder professional gameplay.

When will Fortnite fix the earthquake bug in Chapter 3 Season 1?

Epic Games is either unaware of the earthquake glitch, or is trolling loopers by not fixing it. The developers have remained silent on the matter even after a plethora of players expressed their concern.

It is worth noting that earthquakes aren't a new phenomenon in the Battle Royale title. Back in February 2019, things were literally shaking on the island and loopers could even spot cracks on the land.

In contrast, the ongoing earthquakes in Chapter 3 only affect the gameplay experience of players. It is evident that they have no impact on other elements of the map like trees, land, and Klombo.

Also Read Article Continues below

Patch 19.20 did not fix the earthquake glitch, and the animations are too vague for it to be called a deliberate feature. Hence, players can try reporting more and more such incidents to make the developers cognizant of the situation.

Edited by Saman