Gem Fragments in Fortnite Chapter 3: What are they and how do they work?

Gem Fragments have been added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. They are spread across the map near vaults, named locations, gas stations, and more.

Collecting Gem Fragments from the entire map is one of the first challenges that loopers must complete in the new chapter. Here's everything you need to know about these items and their purpose.

What are Gem Fragments in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Shanta is a Battle Pass skin that is available on the first page. The first Battle Pass outfit always grabs the attention of players, and Chapter 3 Season 1 is no exception.

Fortnite has added special quests and challenges for the Shanta outfit to the Battle Pass, which players must complete to gain XP and additional styles. These styles are primarily based on new armor pieces for the character.

The XP grind for Chapter 3 Season 1 has already begun, as players are more than excited to finally unlock the Spider-Man outfit and pair it with the new mythic ability.

Collecting Gem Fragments to collect and unlock additional skin styles is not a new mechanic for Fortnite players. They had to collect Alien Artifacts in Chapter 2 Season 7 to get all styles for Kymera and color bottles for the Toona Fish outfit in Chapter 2 Season 8.

How to get Gem Fragments in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

A total of 81 Gem Fragments are currently spread across the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map. In order to unlock all the styles for the Shanta outfit, players have to collect these 81 items.

The quests for Shanta that require players to collect Gem Fragments are divided into the following parts:

Collect Gem Fragments Outside Seven Vaults (6)

Collect Gem Fragments at Gas Stations (6)

Collect Gem Fragments on Crossroads Using a Vehicle (9)

Collect Gem Fragments at Landmarks (10)

Collect Gem Fragments at Named Locations (10)

Excavate Gem Fragments Inside Dirt Mounds (8)

Collect Gem Fragments on Rivers Using a Vehicle (9)

Collect Gem Fragments Near Characters (10)

Collect Gem Fragments at Docks (7)

Collect Gem Fragments High in the Air (6)

Also Read Article Continues below

Collecting Gem Fragments is something that all players should do in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 . It is a great incentive for them to explore and discover every location on the map, and simultaneously get XP and skin styles.

Edited by Saman