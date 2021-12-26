Giant smiling dinosaur teased in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is all about new mechanics and features which surprisingly includes dinosaurs as well. At the moment, some giant monsters that are as big as a POI are hidden under the map.

With each day passing by, Fortnite is getting closer to releasing the dinosaurs. A recent teaser by Epic Games contained a giant smiling monster, which has yet again increased the hype surrounding 'Butter Cake'.

Who is Butter Cake in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, HYPEX left the community in anticipation with a tweet that mentioned Big Butter Cake.

The leaker claimed that Big Butter Cake won't make sense until December, and with the arrival of Chapter 3 Season 1, things have finally started to make sense.

Big Butter Cake in Fortnite is the name of the upcoming monsters/dinosaurs in Fortnite. Just like many other features, Epic Games didn't introduce them at launch and merely teased them in the trailer.

However, in the teaser for the Boba Fett cosmetics in Fortnite, players can easily spot a giant dinosaur smiling in the background.

HYPEX @HYPEX BUTTER CAKE & POSSIBLE NEW "Cover Canyon" POI TEASERS!! 🔥👀 BUTTER CAKE & POSSIBLE NEW "Cover Canyon" POI TEASERS!! 🔥👀 https://t.co/x1IdwWWkNd

HYPEX believes that the teaser also contains a new POI that will be added to the Chapter 3 Season 1 map soon.

When will monsters/dinosaurs come into Fortnite?

The leaked Weekly Challenges for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 have helped leakers understand the pattern in which new content will be released in the game.

A challenge for Week 7 says, "Throw a Butter Berry while standing within 10 meters of a [Butter Cake]".

Hence, it is safe to assume that dinosaurs in Fortnite will be introduced before or during Week 7. Also, the challenge says "a Butter Cake" implying that there will be several such monsters on the map. As per leaks, there are four variants and one of them has a 100% spawn rate location.

Mech - Fortnite Leaks @MechLeak



- A "Berry" fruit spawns next to him & sold by Haven for 25 Gold

- 4 variants & one of them has a 100% chance spawn location

- "Blowhole" that you can use to redeploy

- drops 50HP meat after death



[Via:



#Fortnite Everything About Butter Cake:- A "Berry" fruit spawns next to him & sold by Haven for 25 Gold- 4 variants & one of them has a 100% chance spawn location- "Blowhole" that you can use to redeploy- drops 50HP meat after death[Via: @HYPEX #Fortnite Everything About Butter Cake:- A "Berry" fruit spawns next to him & sold by Haven for 25 Gold- 4 variants & one of them has a 100% chance spawn location- "Blowhole" that you can use to redeploy- drops 50HP meat after death[Via: @HYPEX]https://t.co/SEulg5yLYz

At first glance, the Big Butter Cake dinosaurs certainly look innocent and harmless. However, it won't be a surprise if Fortnite adds them as ferocious beasts who deal damage to loopers.

By feeding them Butter Berries (an upcoming consumable food), players might be able to ride the Big Butter Cakes around the map. The berry fruit will spawn near Butter Cake, and the Haven NPC will sell it for 25 Gold as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

As of now, the return of WinterFest has helped players in getting a wide range of free rewards. The frosty event will end soon, following which the community can expect Tilted Towers, Butter Cake, and other changes.

Edited by Danyal Arabi