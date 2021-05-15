Gold Lara Croft Fortnite skin could be a homage to the PS1 original Lara Croft game

Fans of Fortnite can now unlock the gold Lara Croft skin. This skin is believed to be paying homage to the original Lara Croft game that was available on the PlayStation 1.

To acquire the gold Lara Croft Fortnite skin, players will have to make their way to Isla Nublada, where Orelia is currently present. They need to get their hands on the golden Scar in Orelia's lair while wearing the Lara Croft outfit. Not only will this turn the players into gold, they'll also be able to keep the gold Lara Croft Fortnite skin as a reward.

The gold Lara Croft Fortnite skin is a tribute to the original Lara Croft game

In the original Lara Croft game, players end up exploring a tomb where there's a statue of Midas. According to Greek mythology, Midas was a king who was cursed with a golden touch. Anything he touched would turn into solid gold.

While exploring the tomb, if Lara Croft ended up standing on the broken hand of Midas's effigy, she'd turn into solid gold. Now, when it comes to the Orelia NPC in Fortnite, it's evident that she's related Oro and Midas. The gun that she holds in her lair is also apparently cursed and turns anyone holding it into gold. The gold Lara Croft Fortnite skin that's acquired in the process is a tribute to the original game.

This tribute makes more sense because 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the franchise. There couldn't have been a better time for Fortnite to go ahead with this collaboration and plan out this nice little tribute to the entire franchise.

Players need to be very careful while approaching Isla Nublada at this point in time. It's barely been a week since that piece of rock has gone live.

Everyone in Fortnite will be dying to land on the island right now in order to get their hands on the golden Scar. So it's best if players avoid it for the time being, or even if they do, it's best if they do it in squads or trios.

Although it's not very difficult to unlock this skin, it definitely is very challenging, given that everyone wants to have it in their lockers.