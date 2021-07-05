Guess the Song Fortnite: Map Code, how to visit, and other details

Fortnite players might be busy battling aliens in Chapter 2, Season 7, but everything is fun only when players can secure Victory Royales without dying to UFOs.

Fortnite players invest a lot of energy behind the story arcs, but ultimately it does not make too much sense to invest one's time in trying to know something inevitable, like Thanos.

What is not inevitable is a fairly new map in Fortnite Creative known as "Guess the Song." Fortnite Creative has many innovative maps that players can access by entering a specific code for it.

Another map grabbed a lot of attention where players could turn their characters tiny or large according to their wishes. This allowed for an interesting match-up as the hitboxes differed according to the size of the player's character.

How to play Guess the Song map in Fortnite Creative

The "Guess the Song" map was created by Jango11 and Dehalfwit. To enter the map, players have to hop into Fortnite Creative and enter the code for the map.

Map Code: 3337- 6317-0071

After entering the map, players will be greeted by four different areas. There is even a Juice WRLD concert space that fans of the artist might consider visiting.

The main objective of the map is to play different genres of music and guess the song from the music playing. There are multi-color tiles on the floor for each song, and a bar moves along the tiles when the song is played.

After the song is over, players have three guesses, and they have to go through the door, which says the right name of the song. If they guess wrong, players die, but they will respawn and have another go.

Many of the songs are from the 90s and 2000s hip-hop hits, including Micheal Jackson, AKON, and Pitbull. There are some contemporary hits from artists like XXXtentacion and Juice WRLD as well.

Watch Nick EH 30 have the time of his life while playing the map and humming the songs as he has a serious nostalgic rush listening to a few of them:

