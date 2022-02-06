Heavy Shotgun is a worse than Auto Shotgun in Fortnite, here is why

The Heavy Shotgun packs quite the punch in Fortnite, but the Auto Shotgun outclasses it.

Both weapons have their uses, but overall, the Auto Shotgun provides a snappier and deadlier way of attacking. Its damage per shot isn't much lower, and it ultimately makes up for that with its fire rate.

Heavy Shotgun users should know that it works best in medium to long-range situations. Power is its only positive. An Assault Rifle would do the job better than the Heavy Shotgun would.

Why Auto Shotgun is better than Heavy Shotgun in Fortnite

The Auto Shotgun (Image via Epic Games)

Let's compare the Heavy Shotgun and the Auto Shotgun. The lowest damage the Heavy Shotgun does is 81 as a Common rarity. The highest it does is 99 at Legendary. This is without the 1.75x critical hit modifier.

The Auto Shotgun's lowest damage is 75.6, and the highest is 92.4. The difference isn't that drastic considering the 1.5x critical hit modifier, the 1.5 fire rate, and the magazine size of 8.

Luca B @LucaB31222750 @FortniteGame Fix the heavy shotgun please. Whenever I try hip firing the shots just don’t do damage and almost costs me fights all the time. I know in this there was some shots I missed but a handful I feel like it hit so for the love of god fix the heavy shotgun @FortniteGame Fix the heavy shotgun please. Whenever I try hip firing the shots just don’t do damage and almost costs me fights all the time. I know in this there was some shots I missed but a handful I feel like it hit so for the love of god fix the heavy shotgun https://t.co/kxi1CbDH6l

The Heavy Shotgun shoots slower at 1.3 has a magazine size of 5, but it reloads quicker. The faster reload speed and the superior damage are the only categories that beat the Auto Shotgun in Fortnite.

Now, take into account when both weapons are utilized. Shotguns are meant for close quarters. The Heavy Shotgun does not excel in close-range fights like the Auto Shotgun.

Its slower shooting rate will see a player massacred by an accurate SMG or another shotgun in a box fight. It is best used to start battles with unsuspecting players. Shoot them from far away to chip off some damage before pushing.

The Auto Shotgun can unload rounds much quicker. It has infinitely better hip-fire accuracy than the Heavy Shotgun. Taking down a wall with an SMG or pickaxe then swapping to the Auto Shotgun is a game-winning strategy.

Doing the same and switching to the Heavy Shotgun could spell doom. There's one shot before the enemy can retaliate, and it needs to land. If it doesn't, then the battle might as well be over.

Both of these Fortnite shotguns can take players down with ease. The Auto Shotgun does it much more efficiently, as several other weapons can handle the Heavy Shotgun's purpose.

