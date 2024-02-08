Hired Fortnite NPC takes on a whole squad of players, community left stunned

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has seen its fair share of funny and unexpected moments, especially involving hirable Fortnite NPCs (Non-Playable Characters). A Redditor named u/yugishidoshi recently showcased the power of the Metal Mouth NPC and how it was able to eliminate an entire squad in a match.

Metal Mouth is one of the many Fortnite NPCs spread across the Chapter 5 map. He can be found at a cemetery north of the Reckless Railways POI (Point of Interest).

With the NPC providing multiple services like Cluster Clingers, u/yugishidoshi recruited him and was pleasantly surprised.

Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's showcase of how useful Fortnite NPCs can be

In the clip shared by u/yugishidoshi, the Redditor can be seen donning the iconic Fortnite Spider-Man skin in a squads Zero Build Match. While navigating the confines of Lavish Lair, the player ran into an enemy wearing the Gojo skin and eliminated them with ease.

However, their victory was short-lived as the rest of the members of the enemy's squad swiftly rushed at u/yugishidoshi and overwhelmed them with numbers.

While the player tried running away from the enemies, the squad was able to corner and outnumber them. They then knocked the Redditor down.

However, just when all hope seemed lost, the Metal Mouth Fortnite NPC hired by u/yugishidoshi leaped into action to turn the tide of the battle.

With surprising precision and responsiveness, the NPC threw down a series of Cluster Clingers amid the clustered enemy squad. With the blasts from the Cluster Clingers flying all over the place and the team members huddled together, all three enemies were caught in the blast radius, resulting in their swift elimination.

The Fortnite community was left astounded by the feat executed by the Metal Mouth NPC. Players highlighted how powerful the NPCs are in Chapter 5 Season 1, especially those who utilize Cluster Clingers. Some stated that hired NPCs can turn the tide of battle in even the most troublesome circumstances.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

With the Chapter 5 Season 1 landscape providing fans with many unconventional moments, the exploits of the Metal Mouth NPC perfectly capture the unexpected twists and turns that players can experience when heading into battle.

