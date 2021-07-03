How to build a heart in Fortnite with only 8 builds (Season 7 guide)

Fortnite Battle Royale has a unique mechanism that no other popular multiplayer game does. The building mechanism is what differentiates Fortnite from other Battle Royale games.

The building mechanism has been incorporated into the game from the beginning, and, with time, it has reached immense heights. Fortnite players have to build and engage in gunfights at the same time. While it acts as a defense when being shot at, there are plenty of aggressive builds too.

Fortnite has some of the craziest build battles/ Image via YouTube @ Flash

There are various kinds of builds in Fortnite and the community has witnessed some crazy builds from time to time. Ali-A took it upon himself in the beginning of Chapter 2 Season 7 to go up into the Mothership that hovers high above the island. He used his creative imagination to its limits to figure out how to build up to the center of the mothership.

However, some of the best builds can be seen in Fortnite Creative. Sandbox mode allows players to be imaginative with all their time and focus, without worrying about enemies. Players can try to build hearts in Fortnite Creative. While it looks amazing when done right, it is not very practical in a real Battle Royale match.

Building a heart on Fortnite Creative mode

There are multiple ways to create hearts in Fortnite. This one is the easiest way and with this method the player will have a 2D heart to show-off with just 8 builds.

All they need to do is line-up basic wooden builds in a 2 X 4 setting. The rest of the work is simple. Players need to remove the chunks from the building to bring it in a heart shape. To make the semi circles on the top, four blocks from a build need to be removed from the bottom in the shape of a podium. Trim all the sides to bring it into a perfect heart shape.

It is very satisfying to achieve this build but not a very practical build in a real-time match. However, players can practice this build and amaze other players if they manage to re-create in on the Island and not get eliminated in the process. Nonetheless, it won't be the first time somebody would die for love!

Edited by Gautham Balaji