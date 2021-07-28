How to cancel Fortnite Crew subscription in Season 7

Fortnite players have two ways to purchase the Battle Pass every season. One can simply purchase the Battle Pass from the menu, or they can subscribe to the Crew Pack. Subscribing to the Crew Pack has many benefits, including unlocking the Battle Pass for that particular season. The price for the subscription depends on the region and players can cancel at anytime.

Players with a Crew Pack subscription receive 1000 V-bucks every month that they can use to purchase any cosmetic item in the Store. Furthermore, there is a free outfit and a matching cosmetic that only Crew Pack members will receive every month.

This month, Crew Pack members will be able to unlock the Loki Laufeyson, God of Mischief outfit inspired by Marvel comics. Additionally, Loki's Cape backbling, Loki's Scepter Pickaxe, Chitauri Chariot Glider, and Loki's Welcoming loading screen are all the other items players with the July Crew Pack will be able to unlock.

Some of the content in the Fortnite Crew Pack is exclusive and non-Crew Pack members might never get a chance to get a hold of it. Furthermore, some items that have left the item shop might be made available again to Fortnite Crew Pack subscribers, but non-Crew Pack players will not be able to avail them. Below is a sneak peak at the August Fortnite Crew Pack.

The August Fortnite Crew Pack includes the Summer Skye Outfit, Cursed Eagleshield Back Bling, Epic Sword of Might Pickaxe, and more! Visit for details.https://t.co/L1brxOKUnx pic.twitter.com/xbuXPXURLL — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 28, 2021

How to cancel Fortnite Crew Pack anytime with a few simple steps

Fortnite Crew Pack members who wish to cancel their subscription can do so at any time. However, their membership will continue until the billing period for that month is over. Furthermore, players will retain all the cosmetics and other items they have unlocked by purchasing the Fortnite Crew Pack. This includes all Battle Pass items and exclusive Crew Pack bonus items.

Below are the steps to cancel the Fortnite Crew Pack subscription:

Load up the game.

Go the Battle Pass menu in-game.

Click on Fortnite Crew on the top left.

On the bottom of the screen, players will see an option saying "Cancellation info". Click on that tab.

Click on the "Leave Fortnite Crew" option and the action should be completed immediately.

