How and where to check Fortnite live player count in Season 7

Fortnite is still going strong, but does the Fortnite live player count match up to the numbers from the past?

It is safe to say that the battle royale genre is as popular as it has ever been. With the likes of COD: Warzone, Apex Legends, PUBG and Fortnite all on the scene, it has never been better.

The emergence of those other games, however, saw a large handful of players switch and find a new favorite. Did the Fortnite live player count take a huge hit from that?

Checking the Fortnite live player count in Season 7

For those interested in where to check the Fortnite live player count, there are a couple of websites to view this. Unfortunately, they all give a different number without any explanation as to why.

It is easy to pop a search into google for "Fortnite live player count." From there, you will find some of the live count websites detailing how many active players are currently in the battle royale game.

Maybe I take things too literally but what is the mindframe behind referring to a game you don't like as a "Dead Game"?



What does that even mean?



*article about Fortnite*



Comment: "dead game"



*checks player count*#DeadGame #Fortnite #Explain pic.twitter.com/xH9vMOzWqj — David Cameron (@GamerBhoy89) July 16, 2021

At the time of writing this, one website shows just over 2.1 million active players. The other shows a way higher number: over 4.3 million. As you can see, they are millions of players apart.

Both websites show their similarities and differences. Starting with ActivePlayer.io, it has a chart alongside its Fortnite live player count. The chart shows things such as average monthly players and peak players in a day.

Following that is PlayerCounter.com. It has a live player count and a button in which users can update the player count at any time. They state they use Gohost Network Protocol technology for their data.

How many gamers are playing? Fortnite Live Player Count https://t.co/s6KD18nSyQ #gaming — PlayerCounter (@PlayerCounter) July 18, 2021

Just under the Fortnite live player count, there is a fun percentage spread of the top five countries based on their active daily participation. The United States is at the top, Brazil is in second place.

These are the two most popular sites to view a Fortnite live player count. It is up to you to decide which you prefer and trust more, because of their discrepancies of numbers adding up to millions of active players.

