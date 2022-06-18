How to check your stats in Fortnite: A step-by-step guide

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale titles out there today. The game has a massive playerbase comprising a diverse age group, making it one of the most inclusive and accessible games of recent times.

That said, since Fortnite is so popular, it is a very competitive title. Keeping that in mind, it's only natural for players to want to check their stats in the game often so they can compare their stats with those of other players and friends.

Stats offer information related to the number of times a player has won matches in the game, how many kills they amassed, and more.

There are a couple of ways in which players can check their stats in the game. Here's a quick rundown of all these methods.

A crash course on checking stats in Fortnite

1) In-game stat counter

There is a built-in counter within the game itself where players can go ahead and check their stats. However, this counter only features the number of matches won and the number of eliminations secured. While this isn't enough information, players can calculate their K/D ratio by dividing their number of eliminations by the number of matches they've played.

To find the in-game counter, this is what they need to do.

Players will first need to log into the game and then head over to the Career tab.

Once there, players will have to select the Profile tab at the bottom of the screen.

This should give them a brief overview of their performance in the different modes in the game.

2) Online sites

There are a few online sites as well that can help players with their stats in the game. These sites, however, aren't associated with Epic Games in any way. So players need to be careful while using these sites on the internet.

There are two specific sites that can help players get their stats. The first one is Fortnite Scout, and the second one is Fortnite Stats. To find out their stats:

Players need to enter their Epic Games User ID in the search box and then hit Search.

The sites should automatically load the statistics in a few seconds. Both these third-party websites offer a more in-depth analysis of a player's performance in the game.

3) Mobile apps

These days, players can also use mobile apps to figure out how well they're doing in Fortnite. Two apps are really popular. The first app is known as the Companion For Fortnite, while the second app is the Fortnite Tracker app. The second app has a website variant as well. Neither of the apps has anything to do with Epic Games.

These apps were initially designed for the Save The World mode of the game but had some features that allowed players to check their stats in the Battle Royale mode as well. Both apps offer an extensive analysis when it comes to how a player has been doing in the game, allowing players to glance over their stats on the go.

Logging into these apps with their Epic Games account should allow players check out their stats.

That said, it’s good to see players competing against one another in order to get bragging rights. However, at the end of the day, players need to remember that it's just a game, and it's all about having fun!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far