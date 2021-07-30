How to claim FNCS Twitch drops in Fortnite Season 7

The FNCS in Fortnite Season 7 is going to showcase some of the most entertaining matches fans have seen yet. Given how competitive the season itself has been, professionals are going to be sweating it out in-game for the prize.

Live coverage for the event will begin with the qualifiers, which are scheduled to take place on August 1st, 15th, and 22nd. The coverage will continue with the semi-finals on August 28th, and will conclude with the finals happening on September 4th and 5th, wherein the new FNCS champions will be crowned.

Despite everyone not being able to partake, all can expect to claim and take away a few cosmetic goodies during the competition, which they'll be able to keep forever.

Here's how fans can claim their free FNCS Twitch drops in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7 free FNCS Twitch drops: How to claim, reward list, and more

How to claim the free FNCS Twitch drops

Players interested in claiming the rewards will have to link their Epic Games and Twitch accounts in order to be eligible to receive them. In addition to linking accounts, players must also check the live stream to ensure it says "Drops Enabled." Once this has been confirmed, simply watch the stream for 20 minutes to claim the reward.

The free Fortnite Season 7 FNCS Twitch drops will be divided over the duration of the event, which will last for a little over a month (August 1st - September 5th). In order to claim all the free goodies, players will have to tune in every week to watch the event live.

Ok so link your platform to your twitch account and then go on twitch and follow fortnite. and wait till they stream it and when they stream it make sure it says "drops enabled" then watch the stream for 20 mins then claim your rewards. — Pikachu (@LvlADpLGhMucdB4) July 29, 2021

In addition to the Fortnite Twitch channel, players can also claim free cosmetic goodies by tuning into the FNCS broadcast on any supported channels as well. However, the best bet would be to watch it on the official Fortnite Twitch stream. For official timing and other details, readers can click here.

Free FNCS Twitch drops reward list

There are a total of four free cosmetic rewards that players can earn during the Fortnite Season 7 FNCS. Here is the list:

High Three! Emoticon Slone Zone Loading Screen Double Barrels Spray Foam Finger Back Bling (Green style variant)

These are the FNCS Rewards for Season 7! pic.twitter.com/Gfatzx5ay1 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 29, 2021

